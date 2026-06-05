Auburn Baseball Keys to Advancing From Super Regional Against Ole Miss

Auburn baseball sees the same scenario that it saw a season ago: a Super Regional at Plainsman Park.

Instead of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, it will be the Ole Miss Rebels, an SEC team that head coach Butch Thompson hasn’t seen yet this season. The Tigers have a spot on the line in the College World Series, looking to get to their first one since the 2022 season.

Auburn has a difficult squad on its hands that held one of the toughest strengths of schedules in the country. However, here are the five keys to the series that the Tigers will need to keep in mind if they want to get to Omaha.

1. Win Game 1

Last season, Auburn lost the first game to Coastal Carolina in the Super Regional, which led to its elimination. | Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A blatantly obvious key, Auburn didn’t do so in last season’s Super Regional against Coastal Carolina, losing in extra innings, 7-6, before losing the second game to be eliminated at home. If you win the first, you get a cushion if you lose, putting the pressure on Ole Miss.

The Rebels also didn’t have to deal with that type of adversity in the Lincoln Regional, not losing a game in their first bracket. Meanwhile, Auburn did, and it put pressure on Thompson’s group.

Losing 13-8 to Milwaukee had the Tigers make an impressive run: four straight wins. However, the head coach believes that his team had a learning lesson that led to the win streak to play another weekend.

“It’s prepared them as well. Last Thursday, compared to this Thursday, we have a stronger, more convicted team,” Thompson said earlier this week. “There’s no doubt. Going through something like we just did makes you stronger.”

The Tigers can’t fall into that trap again, and especially with one of their aces, Andreas Alvarez, getting the ball today on the mound, all emphasis should be focused on that opening game.

2. Five Runs is the Target Number

Milwaukee Panthers' Dominic Kibler (27) grabs a ground ball as Auburn Tigers' Cade Belyeu (14) runs to first base as Auburn Tigers take on Milwaukee Panthers during the NCAA Regional Baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Monday, June 1, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against SEC opponents in 2026, Auburn didn’t lose a single game when it allowed less than five runs. The Tigers haven’t played Ole Miss just yet this season, but against similar competition, that was the benchmark that made them so successful.

Just look at what happened last week in the Auburn Regional. The team allowed Milwaukee to score 13 runs in its only loss. In the two other games the Tigers played against the Panthers, only one and three runs, respectively, were totaled. Auburn’s win against UCF was another example of that.

In the early going of last week’s regional, Auburn struggled to play to its identity and used the bats instead of the pitching to win games. The final three games went back to that play style to pick up three comfortable wins. Thompson will have his three arms in Alvarez, Jake Marciano and Alex Petrovic starting in these three games, and if they have their best stuff, that identity should continue to be successful.

3. Rack Up Strikeouts

Auburn starting pitcher Andreas Alvarez will look to rack up strikeouts against the Rebels, who are prone to doing so. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For whoever pitches, whether if it’s a starter or important relievers like RJ Cormier and Jackson Sanders, the Ole Miss offense has one caveat to the success that it has.

The Rebels strike out, and they do it a lot.

Head coach Mike Bianco’s group strikes out at a 32.1% rate, 304th in the country. With batting average, their .266 team average is also outside the top 200, and with how Thompson talks about pounding the strike zone, that could be beneficial to racking up strikeouts throughout the weekend.

“They’re a good offense, they have a lot of power,” Alvarez said. “They do strikeout a lot. They do walk a lot. We’re going to attack them with our best stuff.”

Playing offenses like Milwaukee last weekend and SEC opponents like Georgia, Mississippi State and Texas A&M, Thompson’s group is battle-tested for offenses like these, but they’ll have to show it on the mound to get to Omaha next week.

4. Rally Behind Chase Fralick’s Bat

Auburn catcher Chase Fralick (3) will look to continue to build on his regional outing against Ole Miss this weekend. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The sophomore had a record-breaking performance at Plainsman Park last week, recording six home runs and 15 RBIs while recording his fifth-straight game with a home run in the regional championship on Monday. That momentum will need to go to the lineup around him to play complementary baseball.

Names like Eric Guevara, Chris Rembert and Ethin Bingaman all had strong outings in the Auburn Regional, and with Fralick most likely in the third spot in the lineup, getting on base and bringing others in will help the Tigers remain strong on offense instead of forcing themselves into a one-run game.

Auburn has lost 14 of its 20 games by only scoring three runs or fewer in that given game. If the supporting cast can share the wealth regularly, it could be a successful weekend on the Plains.

5. Use the Home Crowd

The last time Auburn played at home, the fans broke a program record for highest attendance. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn’s regional championship against Milwaukee saw 8,228 fans inside Plainsman Park on Monday night, which was a program record.

This weekend, don’t be surprised if that record breaks again. Auburn Athletics has already issued discounted hot dogs and beers once again for the weekend, looking to drive in a rowdy crowd.

Head coaches of other programs, like football’s Alex Golesh and men’s basketball’s Steven Pearl, among others, bought tickets of their own to give to students still on campus. Instead of just the nine on the baseball field, there will be over 8,000 more in support of sending the Tigers back to Omaha for the first time in four seasons.

It gave Thompson’s group momentum last weekend, and the Auburn fans will look to do it again this weekend.