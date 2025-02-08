Auburn Baseball’s Newest Tiger Makes Preseason Top-25 Prospect Rankings
It wasn’t just football making splashes in the transfer portal this past winter for the Auburn Tigers. After a mediocre season, head coach Butch Thompson went to work acquiring new pieces for 2025. Of all the pieces he could have recruited and brought to Auburn, the most enticing was perhaps left-handed pitcher Cade Fisher, formerly of the Florida Gators.
Why did Thompson Make Fisher a Priority?
With Fisher’s experience as a Gator, he has plenty of experience to be one of the leaders in the Tigers pitching staff. His experience coming from the bullpen also makes him experienced when it comes to difficult situations. It is no surprise to see him as a top target for Thompson. Fisher is in the preseason top 25 prospects per prospectslive.com. He is the only Auburn player to make the list.
During his time as a Gator, Fisher and Florida went to Omaha both years including a College World Series finals appearance in 2023 where they lost to LSU. However, in two years, Fisher has only started 11 games, despite playing in 53. Partially the reason he transferred to the Tigers was to go to a place where he could break into the starting weekend rotation. That is something he struggled to do in Gainesville. This was mainly due to his up-and-down ERA. In 2023, Fisher went 6-0 and had an ERA of 3.10. However, that drastically changed in 2024. He went 4-3 on the season and had an ERA of 7.13.
Fisher Brings Experience Back to Auburn
Since Fisher has moved to Auburn, “I think just my mentality,” said Fisher. “I think I've just grown a lot, especially just this preseason. I think I've just become more mature and more level-headed on the mound.”
The Tigers struggled on the mound last year with the second-worst ERA (5.94) in the conference . With 11 new pitchers joining in 2025 (including Fisher), the Tigers should be in a much better position to compete in the SEC as well as outside of the conference.