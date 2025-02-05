Auburn Baseball Prepares for the New Challenge Ahead in 2025
As we approach baseball season, each team is making their final preparations for the regular season. With the expansion of the SEC, they have added the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns from the Big 12. While many fans focus on just football, this change has also affected the diamond. The SEC already fielded many powerhouses, but now it adds two more.. With two more teams added to the fight, let’s take a look at Auburn’s chances in 2025.
A Mix of Returning and New Players to Bring Success to the Tigers
The Tigers return 19 players from last year as well as head coach Butch Thompson for his 10th season. “We have to earn it,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “It’s a challenging schedule,” said Thompson. “Playing in this league gives you every opportunity to write your own script.” The Tigers are also adding 21 new players for 2025. Among those returning is preseason All-America catcher Ike Irish. Irish was one of the top hitters for the Tigers in 2024, hitting .319 a season ago.
Fixing the Bullpen
The Tigers struggled immensely on the mound last year, having the second-worst ERA in the conference (5.94). To combat this, they added a handful of arms to their squad through the transfer portal. At the top of the list is left-handed pitcher Cade Fisher from the Florida Gators. Fisher had been part of two Gators teams to make it to Omaha before transferring to the Tigers.
He likely will be in contention for a weekend starter spot. However, that is not all Coach Thompson got. They also acquired RHPs Mason Koch from Creighton and Ryan Hetzler from Cal Baptist. Both saw work out of the bullpen a year again could potentially be made into starters should they impress. The final pitcher is RHP Samuel Dutton. Dutton has spent most of his college career at LSU. He also has spent time as a starter and coming out of the bullpen. However, he only saw 27.2 innings last season. It is likely that he will be in the Tigers bullpen this season.
The season is just around the corner and all the questions will be answered as the Tigers take the field for the first time.