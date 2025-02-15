Auburn Baseball Opening Night Sets Home Attendance Record
The Auburn Tigers’ 2025 Opening Night is in the books and it featured a new record. The 5,718 fans in attendance were the most ever for a game at Plainsman Park.
Friday night’s game broke the record set less than a calendar year ago. In the game against Tennessee on April 6, 2024, 5,566 people were in attendance.
This record attendance comes following new renovations to the ballpark that were completed in time for this 2025 season.
“Just absolutely incredible,” Thompson added of the atmosphere. “If you build it, they'll come type concept, and that looked amazing over the wall. Our fans, I think that's an environment that you know has taken almost a decade to try to get in motion, and you've done all these little pieces along the way, but something came into full circle tonight that was pretty special.”
Plainsman Park has been the home of Auburn baseball for 75 years, opening in 1950. Its official seating capacity is 4,403. However, that doesn’t include berm seating.
The Tigers beat Holy Cross 4-1 in front of the record crowd.
Eric Snow opened scoring with a two-run double to left field in the bottom of the second.
After the Crusaders cut the lead in half to make it 2-1 in the top of the fourth, Cade Belyeu hit an emotional solo shot to center in the bottom of the sixth.
Deric Fabian hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth to wrap up scoring for the game at 4-1.
So, those in the home crowd whose presence led to history were rewarded with a strong first game by the Tigers. It was Auburn’s 15th consecutive home opener win.
Auburn returns to action following a strong opening night on Saturday looking to take the weekend series against Holy Cross. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CST. The series finally will be on Sunday with a 1 p.m. CST first pitch.