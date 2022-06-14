Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's super regional win

Auburn beat the Oregon State Beavers by a score of 4-3 to send them to Omaha for the College World Series.

This was a gritty team win where everyone did their part.

Auburn punched their ticket to Omaha for the second time in the last three tournaments.

Let's look at four takeaways from Auburn's win over Oregon State.

The moment wasn't too big for Blake Burkhalter Photo credit: Matthew Shannon/Auburn Athletics Blake Burkhalter has been one of the best closers in college baseball all year long, and he showed why in game three. Burkhalter went 2.2 innings striking out five Beaver hitters, and did not allow a base runner. He came in the game with two men on and one out, but thanks to two strikeouts, no one scored. He then threw two more scoreless frames to lead his team to victory. The Tigers are fortunate to have such a great closer. Sonny smashes more homers Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics Sonny DiChiara hit a home run to start the scoring in the third inning. The numbers DiChiara has put up all year look like they are from a video game. He had two hits, two RBI's and reached base four times in the contest. If the Tigers want to bring home some hardware, DiChiara will have to continue to hit the baseball hard and far. Defense wins championchips The Tigers have played great defense all year, and it really helped them win this series over Oregon State. Brody Moore made a few fantastic plays at shortstop, and Bryson Ware made a great play in left field to record the second out in the ninth inning. The old saying "defense wins championships" is accurate, and Auburn has a chance to prove that in Omaha. Auburn overcame every obstacle © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK The Tigers had to travel 2,600 miles, stay in a hotel over an hour from the field, and play one of the best teams in college baseball. Most teams facing that challenge would not leave with a victory, but that is not the case for this Auburn ballclub. They overcome the odds more times than not. This team was picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC West, and now they are headed to Omaha. Never bet against this Auburn team.

Auburn will now set its focus on the College World Series that is set to start on Friday the 17th.

Auburn will open the tournament with a game against fellow SEC foe Ole Miss this Saturday at 6 pm CT on ESPN2.

