Skip to main content

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's super regional win

Auburn beat Oregon State and punches their ticket to Omaha.

Auburn beat the Oregon State Beavers by a score of 4-3 to send them to Omaha for the College World Series.

This was a gritty team win where everyone did their part. 

Auburn punched their ticket to Omaha for the second time in the last three tournaments. 

Let's look at four takeaways from Auburn's win over Oregon State.

The moment wasn't too big for Blake Burkhalter

Auburn baseball's Blake Burkhalter

Blake Burkhalter has been one of the best closers in college baseball all year long, and he showed why in game three. Burkhalter went 2.2 innings striking out five Beaver hitters, and did not allow a base runner. He came in the game with two men on and one out, but thanks to two strikeouts, no one scored. He then threw two more scoreless frames to lead his team to victory. The Tigers are fortunate to have such a great closer. 

Sonny smashes more homers

Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara vs Oregon State.

Sonny DiChiara hit a home run to start the scoring in the third inning. The numbers DiChiara has put up all year look like they are from a video game. He had two hits, two RBI's and reached base four times in the contest. If the Tigers want to bring home some hardware, DiChiara will have to continue to hit the baseball hard and far.

 

Defense wins championchips

Bryson Ware.

The Tigers have played great defense all year, and it really helped them win this series over Oregon State. Brody Moore made a few fantastic plays at shortstop, and Bryson Ware made a great play in left field to record the second out in the ninth inning. The old saying "defense wins championships" is accurate, and Auburn has a chance to prove that in Omaha.

Auburn overcame every obstacle

Auburn Tigers baseball players Cam Hill (16), Brooks Carlson (19), Nate LaRue (28), Carson Skipper (29), John Armstrong (41) and teammates high five after the game against Florida State in the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Auburn defeated Florida State 21-7.

The Tigers had to travel 2,600 miles, stay in a hotel over an hour from the field, and play one of the best teams in college baseball. Most teams facing that challenge would not leave with a victory, but that is not the case for this Auburn ballclub. They overcome the odds more times than not. This team was picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC West, and now they are headed to Omaha. Never bet against this Auburn team. 

Auburn will now set its focus on the College World Series that is set to start on Friday the 17th. 

Auburn will open the tournament with a game against fellow SEC foe Ole Miss this Saturday at 6 pm CT on ESPN2. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn baseball infielder Cole Foster (7) scores a run past Oregon State Beavers pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (26) in the 4th inning during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's super regional win

By Andrew Stefaniak7 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Baseball infielder Brooks Carlson (19) celebrates a double against Oregon State in the 4th inning during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball defeats Oregon State in game three, advances to College World Series

By Andrew Stefaniak5 hours ago
Kent State hosted the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Schoonover Stadium on Tuesday, May 17. Justin Kirby takes a swing. Ksu Bsb 051722 Ls16
Baseball

Auburn baseball lands outfielder Justin Kirby from the transfer portal

By Andrew Stefaniak9 hours ago
Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

Update on Auburn quarterback target Brock Glenn

By Zac Blackerby11 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Auburn Tigers during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 at halftime.
Football

One bold prediction for every SEC West team in 2022

By Lance Dawe12 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith has an upcoming workout with the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Zac Blackerby13 hours ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football commit tries to flip Georgia commit on Twitter

By Zac Blackerby15 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Jospeh Gonzalez and Nate LaRue in series sweep vs South Carolina.
Baseball

Auburn baseball loses game two of the super regional to Oregon State

By Andrew StefaniakJun 12, 2022