Auburn baseball vs Oregon State game two: live blog
Auburn took game one of the Corvallis super regional, meaning they are only one win away from Omaha.
Tonight's pitching matchup will be one for the ages as Joseph Gonzalez (7-2 2.90) takes on Golden Spikes finalist Cooper Hjerpe (10-2 2.40).
This will be a game where one or two runs could be all it takes to win.
The Auburn hitters hope to chase Hjerpe from the game early and get to the Beaver bullpen.
The Tiger bats have been hot lately, and that will need to continue to beat a stud pitcher like Hjerpe.
First pitch will be at 9 p.m. CT, and you can follow along right here for live updates throughout the game from the Auburn Daily Staff.
Highlights from game one
Projected Lineup
Rambusch 3B
Foster 2B
DiChiara 1B
Peirce RF
Carlson DH
Moore SS
Howell CF
LaRue C
Bello LF
Gonzalez Pitcher
