Auburn baseball vs Oregon State game two: live blog

Live blog of the Auburn baseball super regional game.

Auburn took game one of the Corvallis super regional, meaning they are only one win away from Omaha

Tonight's pitching matchup will be one for the ages as Joseph Gonzalez (7-2 2.90) takes on Golden Spikes finalist Cooper Hjerpe (10-2 2.40).

This will be a game where one or two runs could be all it takes to win. 

The Auburn hitters hope to chase Hjerpe from the game early and get to the Beaver bullpen. 

The Tiger bats have been hot lately, and that will need to continue to beat a stud pitcher like Hjerpe.

First pitch will be at 9 p.m. CT, and you can follow along right here for live updates throughout the game from the Auburn Daily Staff

Highlights from game one

Auburn baseball's Tommy Sheehan vs Alabama.

Projected Lineup

Auburn Tigers player Cam Hill (16) celebrates after hitting a home run during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Florida State Seminoles 21-7.

Rambusch 3B

Foster 2B

DiChiara 1B

Peirce RF

Carlson DH

Moore SS

Howell CF

LaRue C

Bello LF

Gonzalez Pitcher

Auburn baseball's Jospeh Gonzalez and Nate LaRue in series sweep vs South Carolina.
