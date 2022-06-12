Auburn baseball vs Oregon State game two: live blog

Auburn took game one of the Corvallis super regional, meaning they are only one win away from Omaha.

Tonight's pitching matchup will be one for the ages as Joseph Gonzalez (7-2 2.90) takes on Golden Spikes finalist Cooper Hjerpe (10-2 2.40).

This will be a game where one or two runs could be all it takes to win.

The Auburn hitters hope to chase Hjerpe from the game early and get to the Beaver bullpen.

The Tiger bats have been hot lately, and that will need to continue to beat a stud pitcher like Hjerpe.

First pitch will be at 9 p.m. CT, and you can follow along right here for live updates throughout the game from the Auburn Daily Staff.

Highlights from game one Taylor Sondgeroth/Auburn Athletics Projected Lineup © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Rambusch 3B Foster 2B DiChiara 1B Peirce RF Carlson DH Moore SS Howell CF LaRue C Bello LF Gonzalez Pitcher

