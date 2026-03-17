South Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NIT 1st Round

After much debate, the Auburn Tigers have been left out of the NCAA Tournament. They'll now have to settle for the NIT. The good news is they're a No. 1 seed and have an extremely favorable matchup against South Alabama in the opening round.

South Alabama finished second in the Sun Belt Conference, but fell to Georgia Southern in its first conference tournament game. Eventually, it was Troy that won the Sun Belt and will represent the conference in the NCAA Tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and best bet for this NIT first round matchup.

South Alabama vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

South Alabama +16.5 (-102)

Auburn -16.5 (-120)

Moneyline

South Alabama +1280

Auburn -3500

Total

OVER 153.5 (-115)

UNDER 153.5 (-105)

South Alabama vs. Auburn How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Neville Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

South Alabama Record: 21-11

Auburn Record: 17-16

South Alabama vs. Auburn Betting Trends

South Alabama is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

The OVER is 6-3 in South Alabama's last nine games

Auburn is 2-11 ATS in its last 11 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Auburn's last six games

South Alabama vs. Auburn Key Player to Watch

Keyshawn Hall, F - Auburn Tigers

Keyshawn Hall is Auburn's best player, averaging 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He struggled in the SEC Tournament, especially against Tennessee when he shot just 28.6% from the field, but he's likely going to be too much for South Alabama to handle tonight.

South Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick

I do not doubt that Auburn will win, but I struggle to lay this many points on a Tigers team that, while it is the better team, has to be feeling the pain of not making the NCAA Tournament. Just how motivated will they be competing in an NIT that they likely feel is below them?

The Tigers also have some very real problems, especially defensively. Auburn ranks 299th in the country in defensive efficiency, ranking 103rd in that metric. South Alabama is also a solid shooting team, ranking 114th in effective field goal percentage.

I'll take the points with the Jaguars tonight.

Pick: South Alabama +16.5 (-102)

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