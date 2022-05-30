Auburn baseball learns who it will face in the Auburn regional

Auburn baseball will host the South Eastern Louisiana Lions, the Florida State Seminoles, and UCLA Bruins in the Auburn regional.

It was announced on Sunday night that Auburn would be hosting a regional in Plainsman Park for the first time since 2010, the 23rd in program history. On Monday, Auburn learned it would be a 14 seed and will be hosting the South Eastern Louisiana Lions, the Florida State Seminoles, and UCLA Bruins.

The winner of the Auburn regional will take on the winner of the Oregon State regional in a super regional.

Auburn's hosting fate was up in the air after dropping the series in Lexington to Kentucky, then losing again to Kentucky in the single-elimination first round of the SEC tournament.

The committee decided to look over Auburn's stumble toward the end of the year and awarded them a regional based on their whole body of work. This is an excellent result for an Auburn team that was selected to finish at the bottom of the West in preseason polling.

Hosting a regional is a huge advantage for many different reasons. Still, the teams headed to Auburn are very talented, and it will prove to be a difficult region for the Tigers to win.

Auburn will be using the regular starting pitching of Mason Barnett, Trace Bright, and Joseph Gonzalez. The fourth starter for the "if necessary game" would be Carson Skipper, who was impressive in his last start against Kentucky in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.

Gonzalez will leave his usual game three role and pitch the first game of the regional for the Tigers, which will provide a significant advantage as he is Auburn's best pitcher.

The Tiger bats cooled off toward the end of the season, so the hope is that Sonny DiChiara and Blake Rambusch will find their groove to help move Auburn into the super regional round.

Let's look at the three teams Auburn will see in their regional.

The #2 seed is UCLA, who finished third in the Pac-12 Conference with a 38-22 record.

The #3 seed is Florida State finished fourth in ACC with a 33-23 record.

The #4 seed is SE Louisiana, who finished second in the Southland Conference with a 30-29 record and earned an auto bid by virtue of winning the conference.

Auburn will face the #4 seed SE Louisiana in their first game of the regional.

The Auburn Regional kicks off this Friday, June 3rd. Times and ticket information will be released in the coming days.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube