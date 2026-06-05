Auburn Baseball Super Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know

For the second season in a row, the Auburn Tigers are one of the last 16 teams in the country and are hosting a Super Regional.

The Tigers are set to host the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend at Plainsman Park with a chance to go to the College World Series for the first time in four seasons.

“You know you’re going to have to earn it, and it just feels like you’re playing a great team that we didn’t play this year,” head coach Butch Thompson said on Thursday, “a conference foe, and somebody I have respect so very much in Mike Bianco and Ole Miss.”

The Auburn head coach also said that this three-game series is anybody’s game to win.

“So, looking forward to it, and it will come down to who can stay present, who can execute the best,” Thompson said. “There’s enough talent on both sides for both teams to find a way to work through this three-game series.”

How to Watch: No. 4-seed Auburn vs. Ole Miss Super Regional Series

Who: 4-seed Auburn (42-20, 17-13 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (39-21, 15-15 SEC)

What: NCAA Baseball Super Regional

When:

Game 1: Friday, June 5, 7 p.m. CT

Starters: RHP Andreas Alvarez (10-3, 3.52 ERA) vs. LHP Hunter Elliott (5-2, 5.21 ERA)

Game 2: Saturday, June 6, 4 p.m. CT

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 7, TBD

Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Alabama

TV: ESPN2 on Friday, ESPN on Saturday. Sunday is to be determined.

Radio: Auburn Sports Network

Series: Ole Miss leads the all-time series, 101-94-1. However, when playing at Auburn, the Tigers are 53-40 against the Rebels. Auburn took the last game these two teams played, winning 13-8 on May 17, 2025.

Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers defeated Milwaukee 8-3 on Monday night to move to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. Catcher Chase Fralick recorded a home run and two RBIs that helped kickstart the Tigers to get back to the second round in back-to-back seasons despite losing the opener in their own regional.

Last time out, Ole Miss: The Rebels defeated Arizona State 5-4 in the tenth inning. Ole Miss walked off the game with a sacrifice fly by Dom Decker. Ole Miss trailed 3-0 to the Sun Devils in the first two innings before getting the bats going.

Weather

As of Friday morning, the Auburn weather looks different than that of last weekend: no rain early on. Friday will be mostly sunny skies with first pitch having a temperature in the low 70s. Saturday will see more heat, being in the high 70s and low 80s during first pitch.

Sunday could have some rain in the forecast, but that’s only if both of these teams share a win at Plainsman Park in the first two days.

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