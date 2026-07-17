Auburn’s Xavier Atkins Earns Yet Another Preseason Award

At this point, it shouldn’t be surprising to hear that the Auburn Tigers’ top linebacker, Xavier Atkins, has received yet another award to add to his ever-growing trophy case.

However, this one is certainly worth an extra mention, as on Thursday, ESPN released their list of preseason All-Americans, and, of course, Atkins made the cut.

Atkins has been one of the most highly-decorated defensive players that the Tigers have had for quite some time, a feat that is extra impressive when keeping in mind the fact that last season was his first-ever season as a full-time starter. He previously played at LSU, where he recorded a total of three tackles over just a handful of appearances.

Auburn’s Tiger cousins in Louisiana have to be disappointed to have let Atkins slip through, as in his first season with the Tigers of Auburn, he managed to rein in Second Team All-America honors, First Team All-SEC honors, a nod as a Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist, a nod as Monday Morning QB Birmingham Club’s SEC Most Valuable Lineman and a SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ matchup with Arkansas.

Since, he has added Athlon All-American First Team honors, was ranked as On3’s 19th-best player headed into the 2026 season and is already projected to be a first-team All-American when the 2026 season draws to a close.

What makes Atkins so special? It starts with his 84 tackles on the season, among the most of any SEC linebacker, as well as his 60 solo tackles. After all, the foundation of the linebacker position is stopping plays where they stand, and Atkins has proven that there are few equal to him in that regard.

Additionally, Atkins has proven to be an impact player in many of the other aspects that linebackers can be used for, as he put up 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble return and an interception, all in his first-ever full season.

For many players, a season like Atkins’ would result in a desire to rest on one’s laurels and let the fame carry them through the rest of their career. Atkins, however, subscribes to a slightly different policy.

“The 2026 season is] gonna be the same, but even better, like technique-wise and all that,” Atkins said in March. “It’s the small things that get you the edge, you know. Every linebacker can run and every linebacker can do something at a high level, but can you keep doing those same little things over and over, keeping that discipline?”