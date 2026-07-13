Former Auburn RB Brian Battie Set to Graduate 2 Years After Deadly Shooting

Just over two years since a tragic shooting that abruptly ended his football career, former Auburn Tigers’ running back Brian Battie is set to graduate from Auburn in August.

After spending three years at South Florida, Battie hit the transfer portal and landed on the Plains, where he spent the 2023 season and the following spring.

However, Battie was shot in his hometown of Sarasota, Fla., on May 18, 2024, where he suffered a gunshot wound to the head. His 24-year-old brother, Tommie, was killed in the shooting.

Battie spent multiple months in the hospital in critical condition following the incident, but according to his GoFundMe page, he is continuing to heal, recover, and make his way through the rehabilitation process.

Adriene Battie, the mother of Brian, announced the news of his graduation on the same GoFundMe on July 11, which has raised over $150,000 for Battie’s recovery.

Here is the full update post from Adriene Battie on the website:

“We are so excited and proud to share that Brian has completed all of his college course requirements and will be graduating from Auburn in August!

This moment means so much to our family. It is a testament to Brian’s strength, determination, and his love for life. After everything he has faced, he continues to find a way forward, to find light in the darkness, and to never give up.

Brian continues to make progress and works hard every single day. Brian still needs continued therapy, and we will continue to advocate for the best care and opportunities available to him. He will be evaluated at Brooks Rehabilitation for consideration into an intensive Neuro Occupational Therapy program to help him continue working through the right side neglect and challenges he faces. We will keep fighting for Brian to receive every resource and therapy needed as he continues to work hard and move forward.

As reality settles in, one day at a time, Brian is learning new ways how to navigate both the physical and emotional challenges that come with this life-changing trauma… healing from his injuries, grieving the loss of his brother Tommie, and coming to terms with losing the football career he worked so hard for and loved so much.

We know Tommie is so proud of his brother and is right there cheering him on. Their bond is forever, and Brian carries his brother’s love and memory with him every step of the way.

We thank God every day and are beyond grateful for you all, the village that has surrounded us with love, prayers, kindness, and support. Every message, every prayer, and every person who has walked alongside our family has meant more than words can express!

Brian’s journey is still ongoing, but we continue to believe in faith, healing, and the beautiful moments God places in front of us!”

Battie had a breakout campaign with the Bulls in 2022, recording 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns on 176 carries. He played a solid role in the orange and blue during the 2023 season, contributing 227 rushing yards and one touchdown, while also serving as one of the Tigers’ best kick returners.

Battie was also honored at Senior Day this past season ahead of Auburn’s clash against Mercer on Nov. 22, which evoked a loud ovation from the Auburn Family inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.