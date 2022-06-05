How does UCLA beating FSU affect Auburn baseball?

The Bruins of UCLA beat the Florida State Seminoles by a score of 2-1.

This will send Florida State home ending their season. UCLA has a date with the hottest team on the planet, the Auburn Tigers.

For UCLA to advance to the super regional round, it will take two wins over Auburn.

Let's take a look at how the UCLA vs FSU game will affect Auburn.

UCLA has to play a double header Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics One nice part about Auburn's situation is that their opponent has already played a game. Playing a baseball game in 80-degree weather is not easy on the body. The team that will be coming in fresh has an advantage since they have been resting their bodies all afternoon. This is one aspect that Auburn has an early advantage over the Bruins. Auburn has way more pitching available tham UCLA Photo credit: Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics We have talked about how the teams that does the best job preserving their pitching has a good chance of winning the regional. In this instance, Auburn has way more available pitching than the Bruins do. UCLA has already played three games in the regional compared to the two games Auburn has played. In the game UCLA has already played on Sunday, they had to use four pitchers. The Bruins will be very thin on the mound, and they will have to face the hot bats of the Tigers. Auburn's advantage in pitching puts them in a perfect spot for their game Sunday evening. Auburn has still not used their best bullpen arms, Blake Burkhalter and Carson Skipper. Having these two guys fresh is an excellent sign for the Tigers.

Mason Barnett will be on the mound for the Tigers, hoping to mow down the Bruin hitters. The game between Auburn and UCLA will be played at 6 p.m. CT and can be found on ESPN+.

