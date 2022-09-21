Skip to main content

Auburn baseball's recruiting class is #6 in the nation

Butch Thompson's 2022 class holds the fifth highest ranking in Auburn baseball history

Baseball America has dropped their 2022 college baseball recruiting rankings, and Auburn continues to get recognition for their work off the field at bringing talent to The Plains. 

Baseball America gave Auburn's incoming class of 24, made up of fourteen prep players, six junior college transfers, and four four-year transfers, the #6 ranking in the country, 4th best in the SEC (behind LSU, defending champions Ole Miss, and Florida)

BA had this to say about Auburn's work on the recruiting trail:

Auburn lost eight players to the draft from the team this season that reached the College World Series, necessitating a larger incoming class. The Tigers shepherded their whole recruiting class through the draft, meaning they bring in a deep, talented group this fall.

Auburn recruiting coordinator Karl Nonemaker continues to be recognized for his work, with Baseball America noting that Auburn brought in four top-100 recruits, second to only LSU (who has the #1 class and got 6 top-100 recruits to campus). Most notably, Auburn was one of the few programs to not lose a prep recruit to the MLB Draft, although they did lose incoming transfer RHP Jonathan Brand to the Boston Red Sox in the 8th round. 

This class's ranking of 6th is the fifth-best ranking in program history, behind only 2017's #4 class and the three #5 classes from 1996, 2007, & 2016. Auburn head coach Butch Thompson has been involved, as either an assistant or as head coach, in four of those five classes. 

The full incoming class is listed below:

courtesy of Auburn Athletics

courtesy of Auburn Athletics

Auburn baseball begins fall practice on Wednesday, September 22nd at Plainsman Park. Auburn will play two scrimmages, open and free to the public, against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, October 15th and against Alabama on Friday, October 28th.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily for full coverage of Auburn baseball through fall practice as we prepare for the 2023 season! 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Butch Thompson and the Auburn baseball team waiting for the selection show
Baseball

Auburn baseball's recruiting class is #6 in the nation

By Lindsay Crosby
Bryan Harsin looks on the field against Mercer.
Football

Five takeaways from Auburn's 2023 football schedule

By Lance Dawe
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) and safety Bydarrius Knighten (19) combine to tackle Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Football

2023 Auburn football schedule released by SEC

By Lance Dawe
Robby Ashford vs Penn State.
Football

REPORT: TJ Finley is not expected to play Saturday, Robby Ashford is expected to start vs Missouri

By Zac Blackerby
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Missouri Tigers helmet shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Missouri?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Eagle takes flight vs Penn State.
Football

Getting to know more about Auburn's newest commit Gernorris Wilson

By Andrew Stefaniak
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How much are Auburn Basketball tickets this season?

By Jeremy Robuck
Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates a pass breakup against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Aumsu03
Football

Former Auburn safety Smoke Monday chimes in on how to fix the Auburn offense

By Zac Blackerby