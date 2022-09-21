Auburn baseball's recruiting class is #6 in the nation

Baseball America has dropped their 2022 college baseball recruiting rankings, and Auburn continues to get recognition for their work off the field at bringing talent to The Plains.

Baseball America gave Auburn's incoming class of 24, made up of fourteen prep players, six junior college transfers, and four four-year transfers, the #6 ranking in the country, 4th best in the SEC (behind LSU, defending champions Ole Miss, and Florida)

BA had this to say about Auburn's work on the recruiting trail:

Auburn lost eight players to the draft from the team this season that reached the College World Series, necessitating a larger incoming class. The Tigers shepherded their whole recruiting class through the draft, meaning they bring in a deep, talented group this fall.

Auburn recruiting coordinator Karl Nonemaker continues to be recognized for his work, with Baseball America noting that Auburn brought in four top-100 recruits, second to only LSU (who has the #1 class and got 6 top-100 recruits to campus). Most notably, Auburn was one of the few programs to not lose a prep recruit to the MLB Draft, although they did lose incoming transfer RHP Jonathan Brand to the Boston Red Sox in the 8th round.

This class's ranking of 6th is the fifth-best ranking in program history, behind only 2017's #4 class and the three #5 classes from 1996, 2007, & 2016. Auburn head coach Butch Thompson has been involved, as either an assistant or as head coach, in four of those five classes.

The full incoming class is listed below:

courtesy of Auburn Athletics

Auburn baseball begins fall practice on Wednesday, September 22nd at Plainsman Park. Auburn will play two scrimmages, open and free to the public, against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, October 15th and against Alabama on Friday, October 28th.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily for full coverage of Auburn baseball through fall practice as we prepare for the 2023 season!

