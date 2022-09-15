Skip to main content

College baseball expert recognizes Auburn assistant Karl Nonemaker

Auburn's recruiting coordinator continues to get the accolades for his work on the Plains

D1baseball.com, the preeminent source of college baseball news for the entire sport, has given Auburn assistant coach Karl Nonemaker even more recognition. 

After previously naming Nonemaker to their "Top Assistants" list, they created a coach draft for each region of the country: If you were athletic director, who would you hire to lead your program? (Former D1 coaches working as assistants were excluded for the exercise). Nonemaker was in demand. and managing editor Kendall Rogers made sure he snagged Nonemaker in the 3rd round, 9th overall. Here's what Rogers had to say about getting Auburn's recruiting coordinator:

The Tigers have experienced unprecedented success at times during the Butch Thompson era, and Nonemaker is a huge reason for that. He has been with the Tigers as an assistant and recruiting coordinator for the past five seasons. In addition to being an excellent recruiter, Nonemaker is clearly a strong talent evaluator as well. Few guys are trending up as fast as Nonemaker right now. 

Serving as Auburn's 1st base coach on the field as well as coaching the infield defense, Nonemaker also doubles as Auburn's recruiting coordinator. In his five-year tenure under head coach Butch Thompson. Auburn defenders have put up a cumulative .977 fielding percentage, including back-to-back program records of .976 in 2021 and .981 in 2022. He has seen nine infielders drafted by MLB during his tenure, including three in the top five rounds. In 2022, all three draft-eligible infielders (Sonny DiChiara, Brody Moore, Blake Rambusch) were taken in the top seventeen rounds of the draft.

In his five years as Auburn's director of recruiting, Auburn has landed four top-fifteen classes (by Perfect Game), including the #2 class in 2022. Auburn's 2023 and 2024 classes are, as of now, also currently in the top ten rankings.

Fall baseball practices begin in Plainsman Park on Wednesday, September 21st. Auburn has two fall scrimmages lined up, against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, October 15th at 1PM and against Alabama on Friday, October 29th at 6:30PM. Both contest will be open to the public.  

