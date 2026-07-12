Auburn Infielder Chris Rembert Selected in Second Round of 2026 MLB Draft

Auburn baseball head coach Butch Thompson has continued to create MLB talent with his players over his 11 seasons on the Plains. On Saturday night, another player joined that list.

Infielder Chris Rembert was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft. The 51st overall pick becomes Thompson’s 50th Tiger to reach the big leagues in over a decade of seasons with the program.

Round 2, Pick 51.



We have selected 2B Chris Rembert. pic.twitter.com/DhVs1yIQaV — Young Bucs (@YoungBucsPIT) July 11, 2026

It’s also not hard to see why the second baseman was the first Auburn player off the board this cycle. He led the team in batting average and hits, boasting a .343 average while recording 80 hits in his sophomore campaign. He was also a First Team All-SEC and Second Team ABCA All-Southeast Region selection during Auburn’s NCAA Tournament run, which was halted in the Super Regional.

Rembert also ended the year on a 19-game hitting streak, which was the longest streak by a Tiger in 10 years.

That production began as a freshman, coming from Pensacola, Fla. In 2025, he also earned Freshman All-America honors, hitting .344 and holding a .467 on-base percentage in his first season on the Plains. He was the first freshman to pick up All-SEC honors at the end of the season since 2008, being a Second Team All-SEC player.

At the end of his Auburn tenure, the second baseman finished with a .344 career average, 152 hits, 86 runs, 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 92 RBIs. While he wasn’t able to experience the College World Series, he joins a young Pittsburgh squad that should see him having opportunities at the highest level in the near future.

With Rembert’s selection, it becomes the 52nd consecutive year that the program has had a player selected in the MLB Draft. That’s also tied for the longest streak in the SEC, showing how Auburn continues to produce big-league players with each season.

Thompson now has a player selected in the top five rounds in each season, which is the longest streak in program history. Especially with the firepower that is expected to return to Auburn next season, it has a chance to extend in 2027.

The MLB Draft continues in Philadelphia throughout the weekend, with the final 18 rounds occurring over the course of Sunday. Auburn’s young team means it won’t have many players selected, but plenty of program quality remains on the board for other teams to take.

Keep an eye out for names like Eric Guevara and Brandon McCraine, who were considered top prospects in the class as well.

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