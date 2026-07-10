Where Things Stand For Auburn Baseball Ahead of 2026 MLB Draft

Auburn baseball is coming off its second Super Regional appearance in the last two seasons. Now, it will see some of its players potentially leave to follow their dreams.

The MLB Draft takes place in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday, and 20 rounds separate head coach Butch Thompson and his potential exits for the 2027 roster. Especially with a young team that didn’t play a senior in its starting lineup down the stretch, he will look to see that retention with College World Series hopes.

However, MLB.com says to keep an eye on three Auburn Tigers, all coming from the infield of last year’s team.

The highest-ranked prospect from the Plains is second baseman Chris Rembert, who perhaps could be the most likely to leave if he were selected this weekend. It’s not shocking why, with the bat and glove that he’s displayed in both the infield and outfield across his two seasons.

Rembert hit over .340 in both of his seasons with the Tigers, hitting .344 and .343, respectively, across 114 starts. The Pensacola, Fla., native is the No. 47 player in the draft pool, according to MLB.com. So, if he goes early on Saturday afternoon, it wouldn’t come as a shock to Auburn to see one of their former players go.

Down the stretch, he recorded a hit in every single NCAA Tournament game as well, showing off the big moments.

Then, going down the line, third baseman Eric Guevara is given a nod for being one of the top 250 players in the pool. He’s ranked as the No. 209 player in the draft class, and similar to Rembert, it’s from his all-around consistency.

The junior hit .322 last season, his second straight season with above a .300 average. Guevara also flashed a .960 fielding percentage across his three seasons with the program, starting in 111 of his 119 games for the Tigers.

Once you get lower into these prospect rankings, there could be an argument about staying for another season, and that’s the case with the Panama native. He would have one year of eligibility remaining with Auburn, and he’s recorded more hits, RBIs and home runs with each season on the Plains.

The third player is Brandon McCraine, who didn’t play in a single game in his freshman season and is now considered a prospect for the MLB Draft a season later. The redshirt slashed a .321 average while adding a .807 OPS in his first full season.

Starting in 62 of a total of 63 games with the Tigers, the shortstop also recorded a .949 fielding percentage at the position. McCraine is the MLB’s No. 222 player in the 2026 draft pool.

Similar to Guevara, it will be based on the situation he enters to see whether he comes back to Thompson’s roster in 2027 or not. However, he has a family connection with his brother, Mason, still with the program.

The draft begins at 1 p.m. on NBC, and then after the first 10 picks, those interested in where the Tigers land can watch on the MLB Network over the two-day period.