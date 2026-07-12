Auburn Reliever Ryan Hetzler Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Auburn baseball’s pitching staff in 2026 was one of the best in the entire country. Now, the Tigers have seen two of their arms be selected by teams in this year’s MLB Draft.

First, it was Alex Petrovic. Now, it’s reliever Ryan Hetzler, who was selected by the Anaheim Angels on the second day of the event. He was taken in the seventh round with the No. 199 pick in the draft.

Hetzler was one of Auburn’s best relievers over the course of the last two seasons. Transferring in from Cal Baptist in 2024, he ended up being a key piece in both of head coach Butch Thompson’s NCAA Tournament runs, which both ended at the Super Regionals.

He finished 2026 with a 2.43 ERA, only allowing 10 earned runs in 37 innings pitched last season. Generally brought in for high-leverage situations, he almost always answered the call with only three games of allowing two runs or more.

The Corona, Ca., native built on his sophomore season on the Plains, one that had him play the same role and deliver similarly. Hetzler recorded a 3.86 ERA in his first season at Auburn, being one of the most consistent arms that Thompson had to rely on in his pair of years.

It is important to note that Hetzler still has the opportunity to return to the Tigers, not signing the contract that would put him in Anaheim’s farm system for the next couple of seasons. The righty could return to Auburn next season with a chance to compete for a national championship once again, due to plenty of retention from both the rotation and the starting lineup.

Being selected by a team from his home state, however, will be a tough pull for Thompson’s group.

Hetzler was the third player to be selected throughout the 2026 MLB Draft for Auburn. On Saturday, infielder Chris Rembert was chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates with a second-round pick. Hours before the reliever was picked, Petrovic, a starter, was selected by the New York Mets with a sixth-round pick.

It means that Auburn baseball could be without two of its best pitchers from last season. However, it will depend on Hetzler whether he wants to head back to the West Coast or not.

Auburn Tigers on SI will remain updated with the remainder of the potential Tigers who could hear their names called throughout the event.

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