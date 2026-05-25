Auburn Tigers College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

The NCAA Tournament has arrived on the baseball diamond, and the Auburn Tigers will look to continue the success after a strong regular season.

Holding a 38-19 record, Auburn had a strong showing in the SEC Tournament, grabbing two wins over LSU and Texas A&M to help secure a Super Regional berth, if the Tigers are to get out of their own regional. A semifinal exit to Arkansas was the difference between playing another game in Hoover, Alabama.

Head coach Butch Thompson and his group were the only team to secure a top 4 seed in back-to-back seasons, hosting as the No. 4 overall seed in the 64-team tournament. On Monday afternoon, they also found out the other teams that will be joining them at Plainsman Park going into next weekend.

𝗡𝗼. 𝟰 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗲𝗱 ✅



The Tiger are the only program to earn a top-four seed in back-to-back years!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/0uRBGvAYcP — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) May 25, 2026

Auburn will be joined by UCF, NC State and Milwaukee in the regional bracket this week. Below will be a live tracker with every score, date and matchup that will be ahead for the Tigers as they look to get back to the College World Series for the first time since 2022.

Auburn Regional

No. 1 Auburn (38-19) vs. No. 4 Milwaukee (25-31)

No. 2 UCF (31-21) vs. No. 3 NC State (32-22)

Friday, May 29 (Game 1): Auburn vs. Milwaukee, Noon CST on ESPN+

Friday, May 29 (Game 2): UCF vs. NC State, 5 p.m. CST on ESPNU

Saturday, May 30 (Game 3): TBD

Saturday, May 30 (Game 4): TBD

Sunday, May 31 (Game 5): TBD

Sunday, May 31 (Game 6): TBD

Monday, June 1 (Game 7)* if necessary: TBD

Opposing Regional

The Lincoln Regional will be the pairing that Auburn will be paired up with. That is headlined by No. 13 Nebraska, holding a 42-15 record. Joining the Cornhuskers in Lincoln are South Dakota State, Arizona State and Ole Miss. If the Tigers were to come out of their own regional, they would host a super regional at Plainsman Park against the winner of this cohort.

How the Auburn Regional will work

The opening regional is a double-elimination round, with the winners of the first two games on Friday advancing in the winner’s bracket. While the winners play on Saturday, the losers will play in an elimination game that same day.

On Sunday, the two teams with a loss will play to determine who plays the other team that is 2-0. This means that they would have to be beaten twice to win that given regional. However, if that team loses, a final game would be played on Monday to decide who comes out of the Auburn Regional.

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