No. 11 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs Preview, How to Watch
AUBURN, Ala. – Off to its best start in the Southeastern Conference since 2017, No. 11 Auburn (20-5, 4-2 SEC) wraps up its seven-game road trip with a showdown at No. 2 Georgia (25-2, 5-1 SEC) Friday through Sunday.
First pitches at Foley Field are scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. CT, Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m.
“We’ll have our work cut out for us to try to go and create any adversity for (Georgia), because they haven’t met it yet,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “I think a boy thinks about, ‘We have to go prove something to the world.’ I think a man says, ‘We have to go prove something to ourselves.’ This is an opportunity for our team to prove something to ourselves for three days and then reset.”
The games will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on Wings 94.3 FM or ESPN 106.7. Friday and Sunday’s game will be streamed digitally on SEC Network+ and Saturday will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network.
PROBABLE STARTERS
Friday – Sr. RHP Samuel Dutton (3-1, 2.48) vs. Gr. LHP Charlie Goldstein (0-0, 9.00)
Saturday – Jr. LHP Cade Fisher (0-0, 5.40) vs. Jr. RHP Brian Curley (2-0, 2.41)
Sunday – TBA vs. Jr. RHP Leighton Finley (2-0, 6.33)
QUICK HITTERS
Auburn has won eight straight weekends dating back to the final two series of 2024, marking the longest streak since ‘03.
The team’s 4-2 start to SEC play is tied for the best since starting the 2017 SEC season 5-1.
This weekend wraps up the team’s seven-game road trip, the longest of the season.
Cooper McMurray cracked the top-10 in program history with his 35th career home run Tuesday.
Ike Irish is hitting .550 (11-for-20) with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI in four games since his return to the lineup.
The pitching staff ranks top 25 in the country in WHIP (1.25), strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.91) and walks allowed per 9.0 innings (3.48).
Auburn is 6-2 against ranked opponents, including 3-1 away from home.
The team is in the midst of six straight series against ranked opponents, including the next four against teams currently ranked in the top 10.
The Tigers hold an 88-65-4 all-time record against Georgia but are 75-88 in Athens.
SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS
Georgia enters the weekend with a 25-2 overall record, good for the most wins in the country, and is tied for first in the SEC with a 5-1 record in league play.
Offensively, the Bulldogs are hitting .320 as a team and lead the country in hits (292), runs (282), home runs (74) and slugging percentage (.632). Ryland Zaborowski and Robbie Burnett rank first and second in the league in home runs (14 and 13, respectively) and OBP (.588 and .597, respectively).
On the mound, Georgia has turned in a 4.97 staff ERA with 272 strikeouts and 123 walks in 232.0 innings. The Bulldogs are last in the league in walks allowed and 14th in the league in hits (196) and runs (135) allowed.