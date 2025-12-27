Former Auburn Forward Signs Deal With Brooklyn Nets

One of the Auburn Tigers' most beloved former basketball players has been called up and is taking the next step in his professional career.

Former Auburn forward Chaney Johnson has signed a two-way deal with the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced via social media on Friday. Johnson marks the fifth former Tiger who is currently riding a two-way pact, joining Dylan Cardwell (Kings), Johni Brome (76ers), Sharife Cooper (Wizards), and Miles Kelly (Mavericks).

Johnson spent two seasons with Auburn after transferring to the Plains from University of Alabama-Huntsville, a Division II school, and played a significant role in the Tigers’ historic run to the 2025 Final Four last season.

The Alabaster, Ala., native took a considerable jump from his junior to senior year in the orange and blue, physically transforming his body into a true SEC forward in the process. Johnson didn’t start either year, as he sat behind Jaylin Williams and Broome at the four spot, but he still managed to average 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season as a senior.

He also often earned the recognition of “hardest worker” from former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, often highlighting Johnson’s attention to detail and relentless work ethic.

Johnson went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft this past summer, but he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in July and played for the Cavaliers' Summer League team. After being waived in mid-October, Johnson played 16 games for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' G League affiliate, during which he posted 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists per outing. He also recorded 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game.

Johnson is expected to provide solid frontcourt depth for the Nets, but he will most likely spend most of his time with Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

Brooklyn takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night for the first game since Johnson signed with the organization. However, according to reports, he is not with the team yet and will not be available tonight.

As mentioned previously, Johnson is the fifth former Auburn player who is currently on a two-way deal with an NBA franchise. Broome, who was drafted in the second round by the 76ers, has played in seven games thus far for Philadelphia.

Cardwell went undrafted but signed with Sacramento, and he has undoubtedly made the biggest impact on his new squad out of all five former Tigers. He is averaging 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in 21.0 minutes of game action over the last four outings.

Kelly is another former Tiger who went undrafted, but the Dallas Mavericks signed him to a two-way deal following the draft. However, Kelly has seen action in just two games for the Mavs this season.