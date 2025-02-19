Irish Walks It Off for Auburn in Seesaw Game Against No. 24 Troy
The Auburn Tigers walked it off to take down No. 24 Troy Trojans Tuesday night, 7-6. Auburn picks up their first win against a ranked opponent this season.
After picking up a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Auburn watched their lead slip. By the end of the third, they trailed 6-4. Auburn slowly clawed their way back.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, catcher Ike Irish crushed a 2-1 pitch into the gap to plate Bub Terrell to win it. The Tigers got their third win of the year, and both teams moved to 3-1 on the year.
Heroes of the Game
Another game and another part of the Tigers flourished. The Tigers’ bullpen came to life. After a rather dismal performance from the starting pitcher Carson Myers who was pulled after only 1 2/3 innings, the combination of left-handed pitcher Jackson Sanders, right-handed pitcher Cam Tilly and right-handed pitcher Jett Johnston fanned 13 Troy batters, allowing only two hits and one more run in the remaining 7 1/3 innings.
But it wasn’t just the bullpen that had their best day yet. Terrell and shortstop Deric Fabian had some of their best days yet. Fabian finished the game going 3-for-3, with a three-run homer in the first and a pair of singles to go along with it. For Terrell, he wasn’t even scheduled to start the game. However, with third-baseman Eric Guevara still recovering from a hamstring injury from the weekend slate of games, Terrell was inserted. Terrell made the most of his opportunity. He went 2-for-3 with a triple in the ninth and a single.
The Tigers will face the North Alabama Lions tomorrow at 4 p.m. CST. Making his debut will be starting right-handed pitcher Andreas Alvarez. The Lions are 2-1 after winning their opening series against Army over the weekend.