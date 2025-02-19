Auburn Daily

Irish Walks It Off for Auburn in Seesaw Game Against No. 24 Troy

The Auburn Tigers pick up a big win against a ranked opponent in a back-and-forth game Tuesday night

Austin Walls

Auburn's star catcher gave the Tigers their first walk-off win of the season
Auburn's star catcher gave the Tigers their first walk-off win of the season / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Auburn Tigers walked it off to take down No. 24 Troy Trojans Tuesday night, 7-6.  Auburn picks up their first win against a ranked opponent this season. 

After picking up a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Auburn watched their lead slip. By the end of the third, they trailed 6-4. Auburn slowly clawed their way back.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, catcher Ike Irish crushed a 2-1 pitch into the gap to plate Bub Terrell to win it. The Tigers got their third win of the year, and both teams moved to 3-1 on the year. 

Heroes of the Game

Another game and another part of the Tigers flourished. The Tigers’ bullpen came to life. After a rather dismal performance from the starting pitcher Carson Myers who was pulled after only 1 2/3 innings, the combination of left-handed pitcher Jackson Sanders, right-handed pitcher Cam Tilly and right-handed pitcher Jett Johnston fanned 13 Troy batters, allowing only two hits and one more run in the remaining 7 1/3 innings. 

But it wasn’t just the bullpen that had their best day yet. Terrell and shortstop Deric Fabian had some of their best days yet. Fabian finished the game going 3-for-3, with a three-run homer in the first and a pair of singles to go along with it. For Terrell, he wasn’t even scheduled to start the game. However, with third-baseman Eric Guevara still recovering from a hamstring injury from the weekend slate of games, Terrell was inserted. Terrell made the most of his opportunity.  He went 2-for-3 with a triple in the ninth and a single. 

The Tigers will face the North Alabama Lions tomorrow at 4 p.m. CST. Making his debut will be starting right-handed pitcher Andreas Alvarez. The Lions are 2-1 after winning their opening series against Army over the weekend.

Published
Austin Walls
AUSTIN WALLS

Austin Walls is a University of Florida Sports Journalism graduate. He has covered different sports, from motorsport, professional and college football, professional and college basketball, women's basketball and hockey among others. He has spent most of his time focusing on the SEC Conference, but has spent time covering the AAC, MWC and ACC.

Home/Baseball