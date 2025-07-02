Royals vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
The Kansas City Royals and Seattle mariners have split the first two games of their four-game series. They'll face each other again on Wednesday night with Logan Gilbert on the mound for the Mariners.
Seattle is clinging on to the final wild card spot in the American League, so continuing to string together wins is going to be important for the in the second half of the season.
Royals vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-142)
- Mariners -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline
- Royals +152
- Mariners -180
Total
- Over 7 (-110)
- Under 7 (-110)
Royals vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Noah Cameron, LHP (2-4, 2.79 ERA)
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert, RHP (2-2, 3.55 ERA)
Royals vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
- Royals Record: 40-46
- Mariners Record: 44-41
Royals vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Logan Gilbert UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-130) via BetMGM
If you want a prop bet for this game, check out this Logan Gilbert play I wrote about in today's Painting Corners:
You're going to want to back Logan Gilbert when he gets a start at home. His home stats have been significantly better than his road metrics in 2025. Teams are batting just .131 against Gilbert when facing him in Seattle, and now he gets to face a Royals lineup that has a batting average of .237 over the past 30 days, which ranks 23rd in the Majors in that time frame.
Gilbert has allowed five hits in just one of his six home starts this season.
Royals vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm taking the UNDER in this American League showdown:
We have a strong pitching matchup tonight when Noah Cameron (2.79 ERA) of the Royals takes on Logan Gilbert (3.55 ERA) of the Mariners. Not only are the starters fantastic, but these two teams also have two of the best bullpens in the Majors, ranking sixth and eighth in bullpen ERA.
The Royals have struggled offensively of late, ranking 26th in OPS at .674 over the past 30 days. The Mariners have been better, but their numbers fall when they face a left-handed pitcher, which is important tonight considering Cameron is a lefty.
Let's bet the UNDER at plus-money.
Pick: UNDER 7 (+100)
