Braves Call Up Former Auburn Tigers Right-Hander For Pitching Help
The Atlanta Braves recalled former Auburn Tigers right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel to the Major League roster on Sunday. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Jesse Chavez was once again designated for assignment.
Daniel was acquired in December as part of one of the numerous transactions between the Braves and Angels. The Braves sent over minor-league left-handed pitcher Mitch Farris in exchange.
Daniel was born in Atlanta but spent his high school years in Montgomery, Ala. Arguably, he still spent his formative years within the borders of what is considered Braves Country.
After originally committing to NC State, he switched his commitment to Auburn. He chose to enroll even after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
He pitched for the Tigers for three seasons from 2017 to 2019. He made just one start in his final season. Daniel was the opening night starter and exited after just two innings due to a UCL tear.
The Angels drafted him in the seventh round back in 2019. Between Tommy John Surgery and the COVID-19 Pandemic, Daniel didn’t make his professional debut until 2021. Once he did, he moved up in the ranks quickly, reaching Triple-A that same year.
He made his debut in 2023, pitching three games out of the bullpen to a 2.19 ERA. When the Angels called him up last season, he was added to the rotation. In six starts, he had a shaky 6.23 ERA across 30 1/3 innings.
In three starts with Triple-A, he had a 4.63 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP with nine strikeouts in 11 1/2 innings pitched.
At the time of this article's publishing, the Braves have all three starters for the Rockies series listed as TBD. Daniel could potentially take one of the spots in the rotation. He could also take over Chavez's spot in the bullpen. Both areas of the pitching staff could use the assistance.