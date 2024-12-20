Auburn Tigers Baseball Alum Acquired by Atlanta Braves
An Auburn Tigers baseball alumni is on the move. The Atlanta Braves announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel in exchange for minor-league left-handed pitcher Mitch Farris.
Daniel was born in Atlanta but spent his formative years in Montgomery. After originally committing to NC State, he switched his commitment to Auburn. He chose to enroll even after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
He pitched for the Tigers for three seasons from 2017 to 2019. He made just one start in his final season. Daniel was the opening night starter and exited after just two innings due to a UCL tear.
The Angels drafted him in the seventh round back in 2019. Between Tommy John Surgery and the COVID-19 Pandemic, Daniel didn’t make his professional debut until 2021. Once he did, he moved up in the ranks quickly, reaching Triple-A that same year.
He made his debut in 2023, pitching three games out of the bullpen to a 2.19 ERA. When the Angels called him up, he was added to the rotation. He made his first career start on June 27.
The 27-year-old pitched eight shutout innings en route to an Angels 5-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. He punched out eight batters and allowed just four hits and no walks.
He became the fourth pitcher in MLB history to pitch 8-plus innings, strike out 8-plus batters and allow no walks in his first career start.
Following that first start, he struggled, finishing with a 6.23 ERA across 30 1/3 innings. He was sent back down to Triple-A Salt Lake City and was designated for assignment on Dec. 18. It didn’t take long for the Braves to scoop him up.
Daniel will have a chance to make an impact in the Braves starting rotation and the bullpen.