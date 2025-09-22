Nationals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 22
The Atlanta Braves return home to host the Washington Nationals for a three-game set.
The Braves swept their seven-game road trip, including four games in Washington, as they’re playing for pride to close out the season.
Can Chris Sale and Atlanta keep it up at home?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Braves on Monday night.
Nationals vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-106)
- Braves -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nationals +213
- Braves -267
Total
- 7 (Over -121/Under +100)
Nationals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (5-14, 4.00 ERA)
- Braves: Chris Sale (5-5, 2.35 ERA)
Nationals vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, September 22
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, FDSNSO, MLBN
- Nationals record: 64-92
- Braves record: 73-83
Nationals vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Sale OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-125)
It has to have been a disappointing season overall for Chris Sale. After going 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA to win the NL Cy Young Award during his first season in Atlanta, the southpaw lowered that ERA to 2.35 (through 19 starts) but only has five wins and as many losses to show for it.
Sale has continued to rack up the strikeouts, though, with 150 punchouts in 115 innings – a 11.7 K/9 rate that is slightly higher than last year’s 11.4.
The veteran started against the Nationals last week, allowing just three hits while striking out nine across eight shutout innings. It was his fourth straight start with nine strikeouts, and he’s had at least nine punchouts in six of his last seven starts.
Look for Sale to close out the season strong at home.
Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
As mentioned above, the Braves just swept a four-game set in Washington, and they did so by winning each game by at least three runs. In fact, they outscored the Nats 31-10 in those four contests.
There’s no reason to think that doesn’t continue here at home, especially after the Braves outscored the Tigers 22-8 in a three-game sweep.
The Braves are rightfully juiced up on the moneyline, but the run line should be safe enough against Washington.
Pick: Braves -1.5 (-115)
