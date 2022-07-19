Brody Moore selected in the 17th round of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Brody Moore in the 17th round of the MLB Draft.

Moore was the eighth and final Auburn player selected in the MLB Draft. The Tigers sent five pitchers and three position players to MLB teams.

Moore is a very interesting player that had a real chance of making a splash in professional baseball.

He has a very unorthodox swing, but it gets the job done, and that's all that matters.

When hitting, Moore is very aggressive and often likes to swing at the first pitch he sees. This helps him get a lot of base hits off pitchers who want to get ahead in the count.

Moore plays a very sound shortstop and makes difficult plays look easy. He has a strong arm that helps him be able to zip the ball over to first base after fielding it.

In 2022 Moore had a .291 batting average and five home runs. Toward the end of the season, his bat woke up, and he raised his batting average quite a bit.

He is a very fundamentally sound baseball player but will need to take steps forward to be able to rise the ranks in the Cardinals farm system.

Moore was a leader on the Auburn baseball team in 2021 and has been with the team for a long while.

All Auburn fans will be in unison rooting for Moore to make a name for himself in professional baseball.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch