An Auburn baseball fan’s guide to the MLB Draft

Officially known as the “First-Year Player Draft”, the MLB Draft is currently 20 rounds. Picks are distributed in inverse order of finish in the previous year - the team with the worst record from 2021, the Baltimore Orioles at 52-110, hold the 1st pick in the draft. Each pick in the top ten rounds is assigned a dollar value, called a “slot”, that represents the recommended signing bonus for that selection.

The values of each team’s picks in the first ten rounds is added together and that figure represents the “bonus pool”, the total amount available for teams to sign their draft picks without penalty. Any team overage of their assigned bonus pool by 5% or more is punishable by the loss of future picks, and effectively serves as a quasi-hard cap on signing bonuses.

Teams only have until mid-August to sign their draft picks, unless the player has exhausted their college eligibility - if a team does not reach an agreement with a player by the deadline, the player re-enters the draft pool next year and the MLB team receives a compensatory pick in next year’s draft one spot later than this pick’s position. Teams can vary the amount of the signing bonus that they offer relative to the assigned value of the pick, referred to as going “overslot” or “underslot”, in order to save money from their pool to meet the financial demands of specific players.

The amount of the signing bonus is the only thing to be negotiated between drafted players and their organizations. The contract signed by drafted players, called the “Uniform Player Contract”, is identical in all cases and binds them to the organization for seven minor league seasons and/or until their addition on the MLB 25-man active roster, whichever comes first.

Wages are mostly fixed in the minors: all players subject to the UPC receive $400/week in short season/rookie ball, $500/week in Class A, $600/week in Double-A, and $700/week in Triple-A. New for the 2021 season, furnished housing and transportation to/from the ballpark is now provided by the parent organization, but any costs associated with offseason training are not covered and minor leaguers are not paid once the minor league season concludes, nor in spring training.