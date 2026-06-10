Could This Auburn Baseball Player Leave For 2026 MLB Draft?

Despite a young team that made it to the Super Regional round for the second straight season, the Auburn Tigers could see a player in their everyday lineup head to the big leagues for the 2026 MLB Draft.

Sophomore infielder Chris Rembert is considered one of the best players in the 2026 draft pool, and the numbers follow suit. He finished his second season with the Tigers with a .343 average, recording four home runs and 46 RBIs, matching his latter total from last season.

The Pensacola, Fla., native also only recorded nine errors out of a potential 345 chances for head coach Butch Thompson in his pair of seasons. That rounds up to a fielding percentage of 97.4%.

Rembert is a consensus top 50 recruit in this year’s draft cycle, and many outlets have him considered between a first and second-round pick. MLB.com put the Auburn infielder as the No. 41 player in the class. He’s one of the best sophomore-eligible players in the class, and it wouldn’t be shocking if he decides to head to the big leagues instead of coming back for another season.

When ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel revealed his rankings for this year’s MLB Draft, the Auburn standout found his name towards the top as well. Rembert was the No. 54 player on his draft board, given a future value rating of over 40.

That’s a strong value for a raw prospect, and if he takes enough time in the minors to develop a strong bat, that will have him fast-tracked to the major league level in no time.

Rembert has a tough decision to make, especially with Thompson’s emphasis on keeping a strong nucleus together from last season. Almost every typical Auburn starter has the capability of returning, due to the starting rotation and the Tigers’ starting lineup during the postseason not having a senior at any point.

The group has seen two back-to-back losses in the NCAA Tournament in the Super Regional round, and both were hosted at Plainsman Park in two-game sweeps. This past season, it was the Ole Miss Rebels, despite Auburn holding a close lead in the second game before the Rebels gained some late-game momentum.

Thompson was also optimistic about what his team could bring in the 2027 season. That would include Rembert, if he decided to stay.

“We got a great nucleus of this ball club,” Thompson said on Saturday, “and we’ll visit with these guys and keep moving forward, but excited for the future as well.”

Only time will tell to see if Rembert will follow his childhood dream of being a professional baseball player. However, with the second baseman being the only player who could go to the MLB Draft and be a high draft pick, don’t be surprised if he wants to stay to get another shot at the College World Series.