Auburn May Land First Five-Star Commitment Under Golesh in 2028 Class

The Auburn Tigers went on a tear in recruiting the 2027 class, earning them a designation as a consensus top-15 class in the country, though, interestingly, Alex Golesh did not land a single five-star in his first-ever full class as the head coach of the Tigers.

However, that could quickly change in the 2028 class, as the Tigers have emerged as a major contender for a five-star edge rusher.

The prospect in question is Tyzon Swann, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound five-star prospect from Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head, Maryland. A consensus blue-chip prospect, Swann ranks as the second-best edge rusher in the country as well as the best in-class player from his home state.

The Tigers have had quite a bit of recruiting success in the state of Maryland thus far, especially under Alex Golesh, though this commitment will not be an easy one to land. Other contenders in the race include Ohio State, which is not famed for missing on top prospects, as well as Penn State, against which the Tigers have already secured a major recruiting win in the 2027 class.

As it stands, the Tigers rank third in the race for Swann with a 10.9% chance, Ohio State ranks second with a 12.8% chance and Penn State is in the lead with a 21.2% chance. However, in a recent interview with Chad Simmons of Rivals, Swann hinted that the Tigers had made a bit more of an impact than many would think.

“Auburn is very family-oriented,” he said. “They’re very helpful and caring people who want you to succeed no matter what.”

The Tigers have boasted some of the best edge rushing talent in the country over the past few years, with Keldric Faulk, a 2026 NFL Draft first-rounder, headlining the group, though notable names also include Keyron Crawford, a 2026 third-rounder, as well as new Tiger transfer Da’Shawn Womack, a former five-star prospect who could make a massive impact on the Plains this year.

Womack, ironically, is also from Maryland, so he, the Maryland-native five-star edge rusher currently on the Tigers, could play a big part in landing Swann, the Maryland-native five-star edge rusher whom the Tigers would love to have. However, it will certainly take a big push to keep him away from top programs like Penn State, Ohio State and any other program that jumps into the race as Swann continues to develop.

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