Former Auburn Tigers Pitcher Named an Atlanta Braves Prospect to Watch
A former Auburn Tigers pitcher has been mentioned as an MLB prospect to watch next season. Atlanta Braves beat writer for MLB.com Mark Bowman tabbed for Tiger Blake Burkhalter over some other notable prospects in the system.
Bowman likes Burkhalter as a potential addition to the bullpen, even though he’s been a starter in the pros so far.
While he also discussed some other higher-rated prospects who could also be worth checking in on, Bowman emphasized Burkhalter’s ability to limit baserunners compared to the others.
“The right-hander, Atlanta’s No. 19 prospect, posted a 2.14 ERA over his first nine starts for High-A Rome this year and then seemed to fatigue over his final five starts. Drue Hackenberg (No. 9), Jhancarlos Lara (No. 14) and Luis De Avila (No. 15) are other pitching prospects to keep an eye on, especially if the Braves don’t find external options to fill bullpen voids. But for now, Burkhalter is the only member of this group who hasn’t produced a concerning walk rate,” Bowman wrote.
Burkhalter made Auburn’s team as a walk-on before the shortened 2020 season, then made significant strides as Hudson continued to serve as his alma mater’s pitching coach the past two seasons. Burkhalter picked up 16 saves en route to the Tigers reaching the College World Series in June 2022.
Over three seasons, Burkhalter made 51 appearances out of the bullpen for Auburn. He finished his collegiate career with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
The Braves took the Tigers pitcher in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
For the 2023 Braves’ Spring Training season, he was a non-roster invite.
However, early on in camp, he underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2023 season. He’s had a nice return to the mound this season and based on these expectations could quickly find himself in a Braves uniform.