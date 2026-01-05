Don Mattingly Lands New Job With NL Team, Will Work With His Son
After reaching his first World Series as the bench coach with the Blue Jays this past fall, Don Mattingly parted ways with Toronto after the season. At age 64, Mattingly didn’t retire from coaching, though.
Mattingly landed a new role in MLB on Monday as he was named the Phillies’ new bench coach. This is a special hire for Mattingly as he now joins his son, Preston Mattingly, who is Philadelphia’s general manager. This will be the first time the father–son duo have worked for the same team.
Mattingly spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees, winning nine Gold Gloves as the team’s first baseman. Then, nearly 20 years after retiring from playing, Mattingly began his career as a manager. He managed the Dodgers from 2011 to ’15, and the Marlins from 2016 to ’22. He then landed in Toronto as a bench coach. He made the playoffs four times as a manager, but never reached the World Series until this past season with the Blue Jays.
The coach could return to the Fall Classic this year as the Phillies are seen as a favorite to reach the World Series. They re-signed Kyle Schwarber to a big deal, and they acquired outfielder Adolis García this offseason. Philadelphia’s roster was already pretty stacked, and it continues to improve.