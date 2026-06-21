How Auburn Baseball Stacks Up After Early Transfer Portal Period

While North Carolina and Oklahoma square off in the College World Series, head coach Butch Thompson and the Auburn Tigers are doing their best to set up a team to make that type of run in 2027.

Auburn fell to Ole Miss in the Super Regionals at Plainsman Park, marking its second consecutive loss at home in that round of the NCAA Tournament. Fortunately for Thompson, he will have a strong supporting cast coming back with his young 2026 team.

Names like Chase Fralick, Ethin Bingaman and the McCraine twins, Brandon and Mason, headline key returners at the plate for the Tigers. On the mound, Jake Marciano and Andreas Alvarez both finished with an ERA under four, while Jackson Sanders was the key bullpen arm in the latter half of the season.

It meant that Thompson didn’t really need to get a statement player in the portal, but fill in the holes that were left from potential MLB-drafted players.

That’s exactly what he did, with five transfers picked up in his first three weeks.

It began with South Alabama reliever Zach Stevens, who brings experience and a strong 2.53 ERA into the fold. The righty becomes a signature addition to either the bullpen or the rotation, especially depending on whether Alex Petrovic decides to go to the MLB Draft after heading to the combine to begin next week.

Two others joined the Tigers last week: lefty Jack Pezzolo and Arizona transfer Corey Kling. Don’t let Kling’s 4.52 ERA fool you; he had 12 scoreless appearances out of the 19 innings he played for the Wildcats last season.

Meanwhile, Pezzolo, a rising sophomore, brings multiple years of potential time with Auburn. The UC Davis transfer recorded a 3.35 ERA across 43 innings played last season in his first season. Thompson hopes that he makes a jump similar to that of Marciano, who became his ace this past season.

Lastly, two hitters round out the transfer class thus far, although there’s a chance that the Tigers end up looking for more by the end of the College World Series. Their first pickup was Georgia State outfielder John Beverley, who hit .364 and stole 35 bases for his program last season. Another perk is that he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Although performing in the SEC requires you to play at your best, Beverley could be a leadoff option for Thompson next season if he lives up to the hype.

Lastly, Iowa infielder Ben Swails was the final piece thus far. He recorded a .343 batting average last season in 43 games played. Whether he ends up being a gadget piece throughout the infield or being a late-game bat who can get on base, Swails brings experience with entering his senior season on the Plains.

Auburn didn’t need to do a lot to name itself as a contender going into next season. However, the Tigers just needed to add supporting pieces here and there in needed positions.

It’s safe to say they’ve done that.

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