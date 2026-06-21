North Carolina vs. Oklahoma College World Series Game 2 Odds and Prediction

The final chapter in Oklahoma's Cinderella story could be written on Sunday when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in Game 2 of the College World Series.

Oklahoma was a +134 underdog in Game 1, but cruised to a 9-4 victory behind two home runs by Deiten Lachance.

It's a best-of-three series, so Oklahoma can clinch the National Championship on Sunday. If the Tar Heels bounce back with a win, Game 3 for all the marbles will take place on Monday.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game 2 Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

North Carolina -1.5 (+116)

Oklahoma +1.5 (-148)

Moneyline

North Carolina -146

Oklahoma +114

Total

OVER 9.5 (-113)

UNDER 9.5 (-113)

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Probable Pitchers Game 2

North Carolina: Ryan Lynch, RHP (5-4, 4.20 ERA)

Oklahoma: Xander Mercurius, RHP (1-2, 5.51 ERA)

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma How to Watch Game 2

Date: Sunday, June 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Charles Schwab Field

How to Watch (TV): ABC

North Carolina record: 53-13-1

Oklahoma record: 42-22

North Carolina Path to the College World Series

North Carolina finished in second place in the ACC at 22-8, one spot behind Georgia Tech. They finished the regular season as the No. 4-ranked team in the country. They went 3-0 in the Chapel Hill Regional and then beat USC in two straight games in the Super Regional to earn a spot in the College World Series. The Tar Heels defeated Ole Miss 6-2, West Virginia 5-2, and then West Virginia again 12-7 to earn a spot in the finals.

Oklahoma's Path to the College World Series

Oklahoma was in the bottom half of the SEC standings in the regular season, sporting a 14-16 conference record. The Sooners were one-and-done in the SEC Tournament as well, losing to LSU in the first round. They then caught fire at the right time, winning the Atlanta Region by upsetting the No. 2-ranked team in the country, Georgia Tech, in back-to-back games. Oklahoma then beat No. 13-ranked Kansas in back-to-back games in the Super Regional to earn itself a spot in the College World Series. The Sooners beat Alabama 9-0, Georgia 4-3, and Georgia a second time 11-4 en route to the finals.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game 2 Prediction and Best Bet

This series has Game 3 written all over it, so I'm going to back North Carolina to get the job done and bounce back with a win in Game 2. Oklahoma is rolling with its freshman starter, Xander Mercurius, who has a 5.51 ERA and a 1.382 WHIP this season. Now, he has to take on one of the best and most disciplined lineups in college baseball.

North Carolina's pitching was uncharacteristically bad in Game 1, but Ryan Lynch is more than capable of bouncing back in Game 2.

I'm going to back the Tar Heels to even the series, and based on both offenses, I'm going to also bet the total going OVER the set total of 9.5.

Picks: UNC to Win (-146) and OVER 9.5 (-113) via FanDuel

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