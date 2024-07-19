How were Auburn Tigers Affected by MLB Draft?
The MLB Draft wrapped up Tuesday after a lengthy 20 rounds and 615 picks. The 3-day event saw the beginning of some bright new stars for the game such as second base phenom Travis Bazzana, the high speed of pitcher Hagan Smith, and the two-way talent in Jac Caglianone.
The Auburn Tigers saw three of their own get taken off the board and are now headed to try and make it to the big stage. Pitchers Chase Allsup, Tanner Bauman, and Will Cannon all heard their names called.
Allsup was taken in the 4th round with the 127th pick overall by the Baltimore Orioles. Allsup posted a 5.63 ERA in 13 appearances during the 2024 season with the Tigers. Allsup went from the bullpen to the starting mound in between his sophomore and junior seasons, which resulted in his strikeout numbers heavily increasing, as well as cutting his walk rate in half.
Allsup is a junior and could still return to Auburn.
“For me if a number comes up that I like I can take it and if not, I will not have the hesitation or guilt about coming back to school,” Allsup told the Dothan Eagle.
Bauman was selected in the 9th round with the 271st overall pick by the New York Yankees. Bauman started six games but was mostly used out of the pen. He had a 4.57 ERA along with 47 strikeouts. Bauman was significantly better at finding the zone in his senior year lowering not only his earned run average but also his walks from 28 to 16.
The final Tiger taken in the draft was Cannon who was drafted with the 359th pick by the Cincinnati Reds. Cannon struggled his junior year at Auburn posting a 7.99 ERA in 17 outings while also throwing 26 strikeouts. In his first two years of college baseball, he posted lower earned run averages and higher strikeout numbers. If he can get back to that he has a chance to be successful at the pro level.
Cannon, like Allsup is a junior and could return to Auburn as well, but he is expected to join the Reds.
The Tigers also had 3 recruits taken in the draft (OF D’Marion Terrell, C Chase Fralick, RHP Connor Gatwood) but all are expected to forgo and be on campus in the fall.