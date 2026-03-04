Alex Golesh Looks to Solidify Long-Term Future with 2030 Offer

Alex Golesh has not coached a single down for the Auburn Tigers in his short tenure thus far, but that does not mean he is not already looking to the future. Case in point: class of 2030 wide receiver Hugo Bellamy-César was offered by the Tigers on Monday after an unofficial visit.

Bellamy-César is 6 feet tall, 162 pounds and is slated to attend high school at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, the same high school that Auburn cornerback Blake Woodby attended.

Auburn was Bellamy-César’s first-ever offer, and the significance of that is not lost on him or his family. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Bellamy-César to discuss just how exciting the offer was for him, as well as his plans for the future.

“Me and my mom were screaming,” he said with a chuckle. “I was hyped. It’s definitely a privilege. I’ve been working my butt off day and night, hoping that I would have some sort of offer come in sooner or later, and I’m definitely grateful for the opportunity of getting blessed with an offer from Auburn.”

Bellamy-César took an unofficial visit to Auburn on Sunday, where he was able to catch up with coaches, St. Frances graduate and new Auburn receiver Jeremiah Koger and even quarterback Byrum Brown.

“All of the coaches were very, very, very welcoming,” he said. “I got to talk with Coach Kodi [Burns], and I got to meet Byrum Brown and J Money [Jeremiah Koger]. J Money was talking to me about how Auburn is a place we want to thrive and be successful.”

For the now-eighth grader, college is still four years off, but Bellamy-César is still planning on taking another visit to Auburn in the near future.

“I definitely look forward to taking an official visit to Auburn,” he said. “The conversation hasn’t come up yet with the coaches, but now that I have an offer, an official visit should be possible.”

As Bellamy-César’s first and only offer at this time, Auburn will stay top-of-mind, he said.

“As this is my first offer, Auburn will definitely stay up on the board throughout my high school years,” he said. “Being a school that has invested in me so early, throwing the first offer at me, having faith in me, knowing what I can do, that’s definitely a school you want to keep on your radar.”

Despite his youth, Bellamy-César is confident that he will be ready when the time comes to head to collegiate ball.

“I never give up,” he said. “We could be losing, we could be winning, I’m still going to give it my all. I’m going to give it 100%. I’m going to be running every route 100%, and if it’s a run play, I’m gonna be blocking my tail off no matter what.”

As a player, Bellamy-César compared himself to Ja’Kobi Lane and Kam Perry.

“They’re flashy, they do it all,” he said. “Lane is more of an outside guy and Perry is more of a slot guy. But my game, I figure myself to be a versatile guy. You can line me up on the outside or in the slot, I do it all. I think getting influenced by [Lane and Perry] is a great way to model my game.”

As Bellamy-César begins his high school career, he is planning to take it slow and keep his options open, but Auburn is not letting him off the hook easily.

“I’m thinking of taking it slow,” he said. “As an eighth grader getting an offer from Auburn, it says a lot. Coach Kodi is coming back up to Baltimore for some of our practices, so I’ll be excited to speak with him. I’m not too worried about getting offers, I’m just gonna try and perform and do the best I can on the national level.”