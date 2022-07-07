Skip to main content

How to watch Jabari Smith play for the Houston Rockets vs the Orlando Magic

Jabari Smith makes his NBA Summer League debut for the Houston Rockets tonight vs the Orlando Magic.

Jabari Smith will suit up for an NBA team for the first time Wednesday night vs the Orlando Magic

Smith was expected to be drafted first overall by the Magic but slid to the third overall pick by the Houston Rockets. 

This storyline makes this an intriguing Summer League matchup because the Magic selected Paolo Banchero over Smith. The two should be locked up at times during this matchup. 

Other Auburn Tigers in the NBA Summer League are Jared Harper, Sharife Cooper, JT Thor, Isaac Okoro, and Chuma Okeke. 

Once Smith slid to the third overall pick, it was easy to see his frustration and desire to prove the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder wrong for passing on him. He will get his first crack at that tonight in an attempt to show out and impress his new team, the Houston Rockets. 

Here are some things to know about tonight's matchup. 

What Smith said about the matchup

“I’m looking forward to playing everybody,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter what team. I’m just excited to play with my new team and new organization and just get back out there competing. I mean, that’s what it’s all about. I want to feel like I played hard all week.”

Betting Lines

The Houston Rockets are a 1.5-point favorite over the Orlando Magic. 

The over/under is set at 167. 

How to watch

The game will start at 9 pm CT on ESPN. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jun 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets first round draft pick Jabari Smith Jr. smiles during a press conference at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

How to watch Jabari Smith play for the Houston Rockets vs the Orlando Magic

By Zac Blackerby3 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Lance Dawe54 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (18) carries against the Georgia State Panthers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn09
Football

Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett leads the nation in a key stat

By Zac Blackerby13 hours ago
Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Football

Five recruits Auburn football needs to pursue hard

By Andrew Stefaniak19 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Trace Bright (21) throws in the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Trace Bright Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay Crosby22 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25
Football

Auburn football's Bryan Harsin ranked towards the bottom of SEC coaches

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Jospeh Gonzalez pitching for USA Baseball.
Baseball

Joseph Gonzalez earns roster spot on USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

By Auburn Daily StaffJul 5, 2022
Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr] 7a Championship Central Vs Thompson
Football

Updated look at the Auburn football recruiting class after landing Karmello English

By Andrew StefaniakJul 5, 2022