How to watch Jabari Smith play for the Houston Rockets vs the Orlando Magic

Jabari Smith makes his NBA Summer League debut for the Houston Rockets tonight vs the Orlando Magic.

Jabari Smith will suit up for an NBA team for the first time Wednesday night vs the Orlando Magic.

Smith was expected to be drafted first overall by the Magic but slid to the third overall pick by the Houston Rockets.

This storyline makes this an intriguing Summer League matchup because the Magic selected Paolo Banchero over Smith. The two should be locked up at times during this matchup.

Other Auburn Tigers in the NBA Summer League are Jared Harper, Sharife Cooper, JT Thor, Isaac Okoro, and Chuma Okeke.

Once Smith slid to the third overall pick, it was easy to see his frustration and desire to prove the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder wrong for passing on him. He will get his first crack at that tonight in an attempt to show out and impress his new team, the Houston Rockets.

Here are some things to know about tonight's matchup.

What Smith said about the matchup

“I’m looking forward to playing everybody,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter what team. I’m just excited to play with my new team and new organization and just get back out there competing. I mean, that’s what it’s all about. I want to feel like I played hard all week.”

Betting Lines

The Houston Rockets are a 1.5-point favorite over the Orlando Magic.

The over/under is set at 167.

How to watch

The game will start at 9 pm CT on ESPN.

