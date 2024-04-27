Takeaways: Auburn baseball falls 5-0 to LSU in season opener
The Auburn Tigers winless streak in confernece play has extended to nine games following a 5-0 loss to the LSU Tigers in the first game of the series.
Auburn was not able to get anything going and it showed.
What are the main takeaways from the game?
Auburn wasted a quality start from Dylan Watts
Auburn's sophomore right-hander allowed just two runs off of three hits and stuck out nine batters in 5.2 innings of action.
Starting pitching has been a weakness for Auburn this season and it had an opportunity to take advantage of a good performance on the mound, but the bats were unable to get going.
It is encouraging for the Tigers to see a productive outing from a starter in SEC play. They will be hoping to see two more of those this weekend.
Gage Jump jumped Auburn
LSU had a productive outing from its starting pitcher as well.
Left-hander Gage Jump went for seven innings and allowed just two base runners and picked up six strikeouts.
Right-hander Christian Little finished the job by throwing two innings with no base runners and striking out four batters.
Auburn is now 20-21 on the season and 2-17 in SEC play.
What's Next?
The second game of the series is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The television broadcast can be found on SEC Network+ and the Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on Wings 94.3 FM or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Athletics app.