Tanner Burns has pitched lights out for the double-A Akron Rubber Ducks

Tanner Burns has had a spectacular season in double-A.

Tanner Burns was the Ace for the Auburn baseball team that went to Omaha in 2019. He had a sensational 2.82 ERA that year. In 2020 he was on pace for another monster year until the season was cut short due to Covid. Before Covid ended the season early Burns made four starts where he went 3-1 and had a 2.42 ERA. 

He then went on to the MLB Draft, where he was selected in the first round by the Cleveland Guardians. 

Since being selected by the Guardians, Burns has made his way through the minor league ranks. He currently resides in Ohio, playing for the Akron Rubber Ducks, the double-A affiliate of the Guardians.

This season for the Rubber Ducks, Burns has started 17 games, posting a 3-5 record and a 3.49 ERA. In 69.2 innings, Burns has struck out 75 batters. This is a great place to be, as he averages a strikeout per inning. 

In 2022 hitters are only batting .217 off Burns, which is an excellent opposing batting average. The one thing that has hurt Burns is walks. He has walked 32 hitters, which is a number Burns will want to bring down. 

Burns's numbers so far in the minor leagues are outstanding. He has a real shot of making it all the way up to pitch for the Guardians. 

If Burns were to pitch for the Guardians in the near future, he would be playing in the same division as his former college roommate and number one overall pick Casey Mize who pitches for the Detroit Tigers. 

Auburn right-hander Tanner Burns throws a pitch against Illinois-Chicago on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Auburn, Ala.
Baseball

By Andrew Stefaniak
