Skip to main content

WATCH: Sonny DiChiara blasts first professional homerun

Sonny DiChiara hits a moon shot for his first pro homerun.

Former Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara is nearly a week into his professional baseball career playing for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and in a win against the Tennesse Smokies, he smashed his first home run. 

The pitcher made the biggest mistake possible, which is throwing a fastball on the inside of the plate to DiChiara. The former Auburn Tiger made him pay. 

One of DiChiara's best attributes as a hitter aside from his patient approach is keeping his hands inside the baseball. His hand placement paired with his power is where his home run ability comes from. 

In his career so far, DiChiara has had 17 at-bats. Six of those 17 plate appearances resulted in a hit. Those numbers have him hitting .353 with an on-base percentage of .542. He has also knocked in four runs and scored three times. DiChiara has also drawn four walks which he was notorious for at Auburn since SEC pitchers would rather put him on first than run the risk of him hitting a home run. 

DiChiara has made an immediate impact as soon as he started playing with the Trash Pandas. 

DiChiara is proving that the impressive numbers he put up in an Auburn uniform last season will translate to professional baseball. 

Needless to say, this homerun will be the first of many in DiChiara's professional baseball career. 

Let's watch DiChaira hit this ball a country mile. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tiger s Sonny Dichiara (17) celebrates his home run the first base line during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Baseball

WATCH: Sonny DiChiara blasts first professional homerun

By Andrew Stefaniak1 minute ago
Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn football: Five players with the most to gain during fall camp

By Lance Dawe2 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin addresses the team at Auburn's fall camp.
Football

Auburn football fall camp: Day two observations

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Football

Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell has high expectations for the Tigers' offense

By Lance Dawe19 hours ago
Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Auburn DL Colby Wooden: defensive line depth 'going to be crucial' during the season

By Lance Dawe20 hours ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Zach Calzada impressed during Auburn's first day of fall camp

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn football training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn football Friday practice observations

By Zac BlackerbyAug 5, 2022 1:48 PM EDT
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Auburn's wide receivers getting to work on the first day of Fall camp

By Andrew Stefaniak2 hours ago