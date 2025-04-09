Three Key Players to Auburn’s Shootout Win Over Georgia Tech
The No. 11 Auburn Tigers (23-10) have survived their weekday game against the No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (26-7), winning 9-8 in Atlanta. It is the Tigers' first win dating back to the second game of the Kentucky Wildcats series on March 22 (10 games, six road games).
Auburn Discipline At The Plate
Auburn’s discipline ultimately won them this game. The Yellow Jackets allowed 11 walks, something the Tigers took full advantage of. Auburn had just eight hits, something is on the lower end for them. However, when you’re given so many free passes, fewer hits are likely to happen. Three of these walks translated into runs. That ultimately won the game for the Tigers.
Difference Makers in Auburn's Win
While the Tigers didn’t play their best overall, three players did stand out and led the Tigers to their 23rd win of the season. Those three were first baseman Cooper McMurray, shortstop Deric Fabian and relief pitcher Dylan Watts.
McMurray started off the day with a grand slam in the first inning. It was his eighth homer of the inning. He also was part of two double plays turned by the Tigers that were crucial to the win, the latter of which he turned in the bottom of the ninth to end the game. It was a 3-6 unassisted double play, starting with McMurray and ending with Fabian.
Fabian had been struggling prior to this game. He had just four hits since the beginning of the Georgia Bulldogs series. Tigers’ head coach Butch Thompson dropped him to the nine-hole. Fabian had been struggling offensively with just four hits prior to the Georgia Bulldogs series. This game, Fabian got back into the hit column. He went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. He drove in center fielder Bristol Carter on a game-tying double to make it 7-7 in the top of the eighth. Fabian also scored himself a few batters later as the go-ahead run.
Lastly, Dylan Watts came in and kept Auburn in it long enough to rally. He pitched 3 ⅓ innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He earned his second win of the season. He came in to save the game after three Auburn pitchers combined for six earned runs over just 1 1/3 innings.
The Tigers head back to Auburn this weekend to face the No. 3 LSU Tigers at Plainsman Park. The first game is on Friday at 6 p.m. CDT.