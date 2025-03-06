What We Learned from Auburn’s Loss Against UAB
The No. 22 Auburn Tigers (11-2) fell to the UAB Blazers (10-2) in their only weekday game of the week, 6-5. Auburn hitters hit three solo home runs, two from first baseman Cooper McMurray and one from utility player Eric Snow. It was also the Tigers’ first true road game, which is concerning if this is not a one-off.
Here is what we learned from the loss in the weekday bout.
The Bullpen Remained Strong
It was another learning experience for freshman starter Andreas Alvarez who lasted just 3 ⅓ innings before he was replaced. He gave up four runs on six hits before veteran Carson Myers replaced him. Myers was only called on to get the team out of the inning. While the Blazers aren’t any SEC opponent, they were a good test.
The trio of Alex Petrovic, Parker Carlson and Jett Johnston pitched fairly well, once again proving that the bullpen is one of the stronger assets on the team. The three bullpen pitchers after Myers only allowed two runs on five hits, but ultimately the damage was done. Petrovic and Carlson combined for seven strikeouts. Johnston faced only a few batters in the bottom of the ninth before the Blazers hit a walk-off to take it. Originally, there was a little drama about whether the runner touched the base. But it was ruled that he did and the Blazers walked away with it.
Offense Faced Some Struggles
While the Tigers scored significantly fewer runs, they did hit three long balls. The Tigers were outhit by the Blazers 11 to nine. Offensively, freshman catcher Chase Fralick had another solid performance going 2-for-3 and a walk in his at-bats. On the basepaths, head coach Butch Thompson got his money’s worth as a coach by inserting outfielder Bristol Carter into the game. Carter stole third and then eventually made it home on the next hit.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they were unable to overcome Alvarez' poor start to the game. Between center fielder Cade Belyeu, right fielder Ike Irish, left fielder Bub Terrell and second baseman Chris Rembert, there was only one hit that belonged to Rembert. These four have been on fire as of late and aren’t usually kept off box score. On top of that, the Tigers usually rely on getting baserunners getting on and then scoring. Despite having seven on via the walk and nine hits, they weren’t able to convert any of it to runs. Dissimilar to their Ohio State game last Friday, when the bats are on fire, they win. But when they aren’t, they lose.
The Tigers will look to rebound in a series against Old Dominion at Plainsman Park. The first game is on Friday, March 7 at 6:00 p.m. CST.