What We Learned from Auburn Series vs Kentucky
The No. 20 Auburn Tigers took on the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Ky., in their first true road series of the season. The Tigers took two of three games in the series, winning 8-7 in the first two games before being blanked in the final game, 6-0.
The series was full of chaos in all three games and it seemed as though we didn't know what would happen, but it was full of action.
Ike is Back, Back Again
Ike Irish returned to the Tigers’ lineup for the first time since getting plunked in the back during the Old Dominion series. He missed the Vanderbilt series and the Alabama State midweek game and returned for this series. The catcher immediately was ready to go in Lexington, hitting .500 for the series with two home runs, both on Saturday that secured the win for Auburn. His presence will continue to show how much he was needed in the lineup for the Tigers.
There was obviously an issue Sunday where the entire offense was held to just two hits and kept off the scoreboard. That was the first this season that the Tigers were shut out. They will look to come back out stronger next game.
Weekend Chaos
Each game had its aspects of chaotic events. Whether it was a dropped ball that should have been caught that led to Auburn the lead on Friday to consecutive back-to-back home runs on Saturday in extra innings after umpires said there was no catch that would have ended the game, or if it was consecutive ejections on Auburn players, one of which was doing absolutely nothing, this series had a little bit of everything.
One thing that it did prove is that the Tigers are capable of winning in all situations. It was their first true road series and they handled it fantastically (the Texas series was neutral).
Tigers’ Camaraderie
In an odd and rare opportunity, the Tigers’ baseball team and basketball team were both in Lexington, Ky. at the same time. The baseball team, after the game on Saturday, got cleaned and headed over to Rupp Arena to cheer on the Auburn basketball team as they played in the NCAA Tournament against the Creighton Blue Jays. Both Tigers’ teams won that day as the Tiger’s basketball advanced to the Sweet 16.