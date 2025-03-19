What We Learned from Auburn’s Historic Win Against Alabama State
The Auburn Tigers have defeated the Alabama State Hornets by a score of 13-9 for their 17th victory of the season. Not only was it their 17th win this season, but it was also head coach Butch Thompson’s 300th career win as head coach.
Thompson has taken the Tigers to Omaha twice in his tenure (2019, 2022), but they have yet to win the College World Series. Going back to the game, the Tigers were pushed by the Hornets. Yet, in the end, the Tigers' skill outmatched the Hornets and pushed them ahead.
Alex Petrovic Should Stick Around As Weekday Starter
It appears that after several fantastic appearances, pitcher Alex Petrovic has replaced Andreas Alvarez in the weekday starter role. The first signs of the change occurred in the Sunday matchup with Vanderbilt where Alvarez was brought on in relief in a close game.
Not only did the freshman seem significantly more comfortable in the role, but he notched his first win of his collegiate career. This was nationally recognized as he was named Co-Freshman of the Week for his performance.
The second part of this was Petrovic being named starter in this game. While the sophomore didn’t have a great game, it wasn’t awful. He left the game with a 5-2 lead. Coach Thompson couldn’t really ask for much better from his young starter. He will likely retain the role for the foreseeable future as he continues to get more experience on the mound.
Offense Hides Pitching Woes… Again
The usually methodical bullpen had some rough innings depending on which pitcher was on the mound. The usually efficient Jackson Sanders failed to get an out in the game, yet four runs came across to take the lead while he was on the mound. Dylan Watts also had a rough night.
However, the Tiger bats were hitting everything that came near. For the second time in as many games, a Tiger batter hit a grand slam. This time, it was Lucas Steele who put the Tigers back in front. The momentum carried over and just a few batters later, Eric Snow launched a solo shot. The offense has continued to be in stride for most of the season and that is what they will need as they head to Lexington, Ky.
The Tigers will face the Kentucky Wildcats in a three-game series starting March 21 at 5:30 p.m. CDT.