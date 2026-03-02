Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After Week Three

It has been an interesting beginning to the season for the Auburn Tigers, who entered the season as one of the most highly-ranked teams in baseball. In this past week alone, the Tigers barely edged out West Georgia in a midweek matchup before taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a three-game series.

The Tigers won, though did not sweep, their series with the Cornhuskers, so how did they fare in the rankings this week? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking platforms and compares where the Tigers landed compared to their spots last week.

Baseball America: No. 6 (previously No. 5)

The Tigers were punished by Baseball America this week, likely due to a combination of a narrow win over West Georgia and an extra-inning loss to the Cornhuskers. This is an interesting time to change the ranking for Auburn, though, as they were not penalized last week for their blowout loss to Cincinnati.

The Tigers traded No. 5 for No. 6 with the Texas Longhorns, though the rest of the top 10 seems to be completely unchanged otherwise, with Georgia and Alabama taking the eighth and ninth spots, respectively.

Perfect Game: No. 6 (previously No. 7)

The Tigers made the jump to six from seven in Perfect Game’s rankings this week, likely due to their impressive performances in later matchups with Nebraska. Unlike Baseball America’s rating of Auburn, Perfect Game seems to view the Tigers’ positives over the negatives, particularly since the team’s wins were much more significant than their sole loss this week.

As stated in last week’s ratings breakdown, Perfect Game does not seem to penalize significantly for losses, though Tennessee has continued to fall after multiple rough defeats.

D1 Baseball: No. 7 (previously No. 7)

Not much has changed about the Tigers in the eyes of D1 Baseball, or so it seems. This makes sense, as the Tigers showed this week that they are good enough to maintain their ranking, though they did not really do anything that makes an argument for a higher ranking. Sure, they blew out the Cornhuskers in two games, but they lost the third.

Otherwise, the top 10, barring Coastal Carolina’s drop from ninth to 16th, remains relatively unchanged. It is worth noting that, still, Alabama has not made the cut for the top 25, at least as far as D1 Baseball is concerned.

As always, different organizations look at different aspects of teams in order to determine their rankings, so there are always going to be some mixed opinions and discourse across ranking results. The good news for Tiger fans, though, is that the Tigers are consistently a top-10 team across the board, even though it is still quite early in the season.

Up next for the red-hot Tigers is a Tuesday night matchup back home in Plainsman Park against Samford. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST, and it will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

