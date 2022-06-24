Minnesota Timberwolves pick Walker Kessler No. 22 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

Auburn center Walker Kessler has been selected 22nd overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Draft. The pick was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is Auburn's second selection of the draft, going after Jabari Smith Jr. was selected No. 3 overall by the Houston Rockets.

Kessler averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks a game and won SEC Defensive Player of the Year as well as Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl recently praised Kessler for his defensive talent and explained why he believes he's one of the best shot blockers out there.

"(His height) is an important piece to the equation. He's a different huge. He's 7-foot-1 and little big. He's got another level length," Bruce Pearl said. "Think about blocking a shot and think about literally the centimeters between actually getting it, deflecting it, and actually coming close to it. So that size and length matters."

According to Pearl, Kessler's abilities may also be deceiving, despite his statistical dominance. "Now, the other thing that I don't think anybody was really aware of is that I would every now and then remind Walker to 'stop playing like a big 7-foot-1 slow white guy because you're not.' He's athletic, he's explosive, he's fast, and he knows it. But every now and then when you're 7-foot-1... when you're carrying 260 around, every now and then you want to play like all of the other 7-foot-1, 260 guys. Except he's not."

Pearl believes that's why opponents occasionally fall asleep at the rim against Kessler. "And that's why I think people think 'ahh, there's now way he gets to (that shot).' And then he gets to it."

Kessler's shot blocking ability as well as his efficiency on pick and roll action makes him a solid first round selection and a great backup to Minnesota center Karl Anthony-Towns.

