2025 NBA Draft: Auburn Johni Broome Scouting Report
The Auburn Tigers had two players receive an invite to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, which will be held in Chicago this offseason from May 11 to May 18. Alongside freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford who is just testing the draft process and could return to Auburn for another year, the Tigers also have forward/center Johni Broome.
Broome had his best season yet in 2024. This will be his third time going through the draft process. It will also be his last, considering the fact that he is a super senior. Broome finished second in the standings for the Naismith College Player of the Year results, only second to the Duke Blue Devils’ Cooper Flagg. Regardless of not getting the award, Broome still had a fantastic season for the Tigers. He ended 2024 averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 blocks.
The comparison for Broome according to Yahoo Sports, is Jaylin Williams. Williams plays as a forward on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Broome’s main weakness is the fact that over his collegiate career, his jumper hasn’t progressed much. While he does have a few clutch threes, he isn’t a great shooter and is much better closer to the rim. While being 6-10, Broome does lack a bit of athleticism. It makes sense why he struggles to move his frame up and down the court. However, if players like Nikola Jokiċ can be successful at the top of the level with sub-par athleticism, perhaps Broome can too.
His strengths are much more what you would expect of a big man. NBA teams can expect the most effort-wise from the Auburn man as well as a player who loves to block shots. His defense is something that he was known for during his collegiate career. Ultimately, that might make him more attractive as a draft pick considering the lack of defense played in the NBA these days.
Unlike fellow Auburn Tiger Tahaad Pettiford, Broome will finally complete the draft process this time around. The real question will be who will take a chance on him?