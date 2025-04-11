3 Potential Portal Additions for the Auburn Tigers Backcourt/Wings
Coming off a Final Four appearance, the Auburn Tigers need to reload. With literally no time to waste, the program mist replaces seven seniors, including four of their top scorers. Tahaad Pettiford will likely return, but he is testing the NBA Draft waters.
The Tigers have the No. 14 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports with five total players set to join the team including the nation’s No. 1 junior college transfer in Abdul Bashim and the No. small forward in the transfer portal in Keyshawn Hall.
But the work isn’t done. They’ll need to build depth and experience if they’re going to repeat their Final Four run of 2025. We take a look at several backcourt options who could help Pettiford share the load next season.
Lamar Wilkerson 6’5, SG (Sam Houston)
The sharp-shooting guard (44.5% from three) would most certainly find himself in a starting role on the team. He’s the No. 8 player at his position according to 247Sports. The former Bearkat would spread the floor and be the spot-up that helps replace the production of senior Miles Kelly.
The two-time All-Conference USA player will also attack the glass (four rebounds) with aggression. After years toiling in a mid-major floundering around him, a change of scenery would definitely help the offense and raise his draft stock.
Kanon Catchings 6’9, PF (Brigham Young)
Catchings is a springy scorer that thrives from beyond the arc, mid-range and at the cup. When teams push the ball, he does have the burst to get free down the court for the finish. He’s the No. 11 power forward in the portal according to 247Sports, but he profiles more as a wing scorer than a player who will do battle down low.
Catchings was at BYU for just one season, and the Atlanta native would have time to develop and thrive on the Plains.
Gabriel Pozzato 6’7, SF (Evansville)
Pozzato could easily fill either one of the forward spots. As a member of the Purple Aces, the Italian scorer competed just one year for Evansville. In his lone year of American basketball, he displayed an adept scoring touch, tallying 14.9 points a game. He’s the No. 16 small forward in the portal according to 247Sports.
Like many European players, Pozzato possesses excellent fundamentals and a natural feel for the game. Whether he is launching from behind the arc, you see a bit of positive emotion that possibly energizes Auburn, while giving them yet another scoring option. He could be a ready-made replacement for Chad Baker-Mazara, or competition for him if he returns to Auburn.
The transfer portal continues to showcase talent that may normally fly under the radar and not enjoy the notoriety players do at big programs. Instead, the above three grind on the court and could most certainly fill a myriad of roles for Bruce Pearl. Regardless of whether they start or not, Auburn must enter the portal to address depth on the wing and backcourt.