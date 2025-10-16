4 Takeaways From First Look at Auburn Tigers Under Steven Pearl
The Auburn Tigers fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 97-95, in overtime on Wednesday night in the Ballin’ in Boutwell exhibition matchup, and several trends emerged.
One thing to keep in mind is that this is only a preseason game, and it’s often not an accurate representation of how a team may perform in the regular season and beyond. So while some Auburn fans may have concerns with the Tigers’ showing in Birmingham, don’t put too much stock into this exhibition.
Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at four takeaways that were evident in Auburn’s loss to Oklahoma State.
This Team Has Potential
Although the Tigers fell to a team that held a 17-18 overall record last season, there are a plethora of exciting pieces that Steven Pearl and company can build on heading into November.
Auburn had a poor shooting night, going 35.6% from the floor and just 29.6% from beyond the arc. The Tigers also missed 14 free throws, posting a mark of 35-of-49 (71.4%) from the charity stripe.
However, even with an underwhelming performance from the field, Auburn still managed to take Oklahoma State to overtime, which finished the game with a 47.9 FG% and 36.4 3PT%. The Cowboys had a significantly more efficient outing on the stat sheet, but the Tigers overcame that and managed to compete – even while playing 11 different guys.
The talent is there, and it marked the first real contest with 10 new players – and a new head coach, for that matter. The Tigers will mesh and gel as they gain more reps and experience together.
Defensive Inconsistencies
Auburn fans might by spoiled from the elite Bruce Pearl defenses that have taken over games in previous years, but they may need to be slightly more patient with this year’s Tigers.
There were many inconsistencies on the defensive end of the floor on Wednesday night that hurt the Tigers, which is to be expected in the first game, considering their smaller size and youth.
Auburn allowed Oklahoma State to get to the basket much too easily in many instances, and it seemed like the defense struggled to stay in front of the man they were guarding.
Additionally, the Tigers lacked in their perimeter defense in many areas, while also committing an excessive number of fouls. They totaled 22 fouls throughout the 45 minutes of action, but fortunately for Auburn, no player fouled out.
1, 2, 3 Punch
It’s only preseason, but Auburn could potentially have one of the best trios in the SEC come March.
Senior Keyshawn Hall, sophomore Tahaad Pettiford and sophomore Elyjah Freeman are special.
Hall stole the show in Boutwell Auditorium, recording 26 points on 7-for-14 from the floor and 2-for-3 from three-point land, as well as eight rebounds. The UCF transfer also went 10-for-14 from the free throw line, and it seemed like he was fouled almost every time he drove to the basket. His nickname, “big guard,” is extremely accurate thus far, and he will be a force to be reckoned with in SEC play.
Freeman, the sophomore transfer from Division II-Lincoln Memorial, was also extremely impressive in his Auburn debut, posting 16 points with four rebounds and three assists. He went 5-for-13 from the field and 1-for-3 from deep, but his pure athleticism and explosiveness will be scary for opposing defenses. Don’t be surprised if he’s a SEC Player of the Year candidate in a couple of years.
And while he didn’t shoot the ball as well as fans expect, Pettiford still finished the game with 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while going just 25.0% from the field. The preseason All-SEC First-Teamer shot 2-for-9 from beyond the arc, but made it up on the defensive end, recording two steals and creating havoc for the Cowboys’ offense for a good portion of the game.
Pettiford will find his rhythm, and when he does, the trio of him, Hall, and Freeman is going to be dangerous.
Sebastian Williams-Adams is the Real Deal
Freshman forward Sebastian Williams-Adams was one of the biggest surprises of Auburn’s exhibition, as he played the most minutes of any Tiger (31) and contributed in a variety of ways on both ends of the court.
Williams-Adams only scored six points, but made his presence known on the boards, tallying nine rebounds, including four offensive. His ability to compete under the basket is a testament to his physicality and toughness, especially in his first collegiate game.
Overall, there’s a lot to like about Auburn in its first exhibition matchup of the 2025-26 season. But at the same time, there are also a few aspects that the Tigers need to clean up as they prepare to enter a brutal nonconference schedule.
Auburn will play its second preseason game against Memphis on Oct. 30 in Atlanta, Ga., before returning home to officially open the season on Nov. 3 versus Bethune-Cookman.