Class of 2024 forward Ace Bailey talks about his interest in Auburn

Class of 2024 forward Ace Bailey recently took an official visit to the Plains, which was his first official visit to any school.

Bailey is six-foot-nine and weighs 185 pounds. He attends McEachern High School, which is the same alma mater of Isaac Okoro, Sharife Cooper, and Dylan Cardwell.

Bailey is the 15th overall recruit in the 2024 class, making him one of the nation's most sought-after recruits.

Bailey was recently asked by Joe Tipton of On3 about his interest in Auburn and had this to say: "I like how they play, with their big guards like with Jabari Smith, JT Thor. A lot of guys in my position they've put in the league. A lot of people compare me to Jabari. Bruce Pearl is a tough coach. He coaches hard."

"I love Ace's game, it's a great blend of size, length, motor, and skill set," Jason Jordan, Sports Illustrated's director of basketball recruiting said. "He has a pro game and his ability to handle the ball like a guard, efficiently make short fadeaway, and guard multiple players will make him an instant impact player at the next level. His ceiling is really high and he's a guy who will continue to climb the ladder in that '24 class."

The Jabari Smith comparison is a good one, as Bailey has a beautiful shot form. He can make jump shots from anywhere and everywhere on the court, including beyond the arc.

Bailey also can jump out of the gym, which helps him rebound well, dunk, and block shots.

He is not just a shooter; Bailey can take it to the hole and score through contact.

Bailey is nowhere close to a decision, but it is needless to say that Auburn will be in it to the finish.

Bailey is an elite player in the 2024 class that would be a huge get for Coach Pearl and his staff.

Let's take a look at some of Bailey's highlights showcasing why he is one of the best recruits in the country.

