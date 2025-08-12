Auburn Men’s Basketball To Face Houston in Birmingham in November
AUBURN, Ala. —In a rematch of 2025 Final Four teams, the Auburn men’s basketball team will face Houston in the Battleground 2k25 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Sunday, Nov. 16 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The Tigers defeated the Cougars, 74-69, last season in Houston.
“We look forward to playing Houston again this season in our backyard in Birmingham,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Last year’s matchup of two Final Four teams was one of the most exciting games of our season and we expect another great game in November. We want Legacy Arena to be filled with orange and blue by the Auburn Family to create an environment that feels like we are inside Neville Arena.”
Auburn finished the 2024-25 season with a 32-6 record and were the Southeastern Conference Champions, while Houston was 35-5 and Big 12 Conference Champions. The Tigers won the South Regional enroute to the Final Four in San Antonio while the Cougars won the Midwest Regional.
“The environment at Houston last year was like a Final Four. I’m grateful to my friend Kelvin Sampson for respecting our Auburn program enough to be willing to start this series,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Last year’s game was a launching pad for our historic season.”
Beyond the marquee matchup between the two elite programs, the weekend will feature a full slate of community-centered events, including The Battleground 2k25 Press Conference and Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 15, in downtown Birmingham.
“We are incredibly proud to serve as the title sponsor for such a marquee matchup like The Battleground 2k25,” said Robert Gamble, CEO of RxBenefits. “As a growing company that calls Birmingham home, it is a pleasure to support a high-profile event like this, that will turn the nation's attention to our community. It is an extension of all that we do to support great causes and organizations in our city.”
At the heart of The Battleground 2k series is a powerful charitable mission—one that challenges the student-athletes to leverage their talent, visibility, and platforms to uplift and inspire local youth. This premier basketball experience, along with its associated events, will leave a lasting imprint on the Birmingham community while offering a meaningful and memorable opportunity for the participating universities and their student-athletes.
“We are very excited about The Battleground 2k25 and the opportunity that this premier sports platform presents to combine great competition with community in Birmingham,” USE President Rhossi Carron says. “This event will focus on empowering and improving the lives of kids in the community and help the participating student-athletes develop their passion for giving back in a genuine way. We look forward to utilizing The Battleground 2k25 basketball platform to impact the lives of children in the Birmingham community."